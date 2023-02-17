Immersive exhibition featuring Stella McCartney kicks off London Fashion Week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Immersive exhibition featuring Stella McCartney kicks off London Fashion Week

By Press Association
February 17 2023, 6.05pm Updated: February 17 2023, 7.19pm
Versace is one of the designers included in the exhibition (Nic Ford/PA)
Versace is one of the designers included in the exhibition (Nic Ford/PA)

A new exhibition dedicated to augmented reality in fashion has kicked off London Fashion Week.

Curated by British Vogue editor Edward Enninful, the exhibition – called Vogue x Snapchat: Redefining the Body – explores how augmented reality (AR) can be used within fashion.

Presented across several rooms dedicated to different designers – ranging from established brands like Dior and Versace, to quintessentially British labels (Stella McCartney, Richard Quinn) and newer, up-and-coming voices like Kenneth Ize and Thebe Magugu – each room also has a QR code.

These reveal a new way to see the display through augmented reality on your phone – whether it’s flowers blooming in the Quinn section, or snakes writhing on a Medusa head for Versace.

There are also augmented reality mirrors, where you can see how the designs look on your own body.

Global head of fashion and beauty at Snapchat, Rajni Jacques, told the PA News Agency: “The main takeaway from the exhibition is the power of AR, and how AR can augment your reality.

“It’s not about taking you outside your life, but enhancing your life.”

She suggests augmented reality can help democratise fashion.

“I can be sitting on my couch or on my bed, trying on a pair of Dior sunglasses” – and you can buy them without having to leave your house.

Augmented reality in motion in the Richard Quinn room (Snapchat/PA)

“I live in the USA, so you have New York, Miami and LA, but now we’re talking about someone in Missouri or Kansas, who may not have access to those things, now has access to it.”

Jacques says it’s about allowing people to get involved in fashion, without having to physically be there.

The augmented reality mirrors – known as Snapchat’s interactive Augmented Reality Lenses – show what clothes look like on every body type, regardless of size.

This further adds to the democratisation of style, she believes, and making everyone feel included.

One of the rooms is dedicated to Stella McCartney
One of the rooms is dedicated to Stella McCartney (Nic Ford/PA)

Jacques says we’re just at the beginning of what tech in fashion can do – and that this the perfect way to kick off London Fashion Week, which is “the first season that people are really back” after the pandemic slowed down the industry.

“You have Burberry showing with their new designer [Daniel Lee], Christopher Kane… I feel like there’s momentum, there’s vigour in the air, and having this exhibition at the same time [makes sense].”

The exhibition first debuted in Cannes in June 2022, and has undergone several changes to make it ready for London.

Vogue x Snapchat: Redefining the Body is taking place at 84-86 Regent Street in London, from February 18 to March 5. To book a free ticket, visit voguexsnapchat.com.

