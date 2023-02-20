Julien Macdonald makes a star-studded return to London Fashion Week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Julien Macdonald makes a star-studded return to London Fashion Week

By Press Association
February 20 2023, 12.31am
Julien Macdonald unveiled his latest collection at London Fashion Week (Jeff Moore/PA)
Julien Macdonald unveiled his latest collection at London Fashion Week (Jeff Moore/PA)

Julien Macdonald returned to the London Fashion Week schedule after a three-year hiatus with a celebrity-packed show.

Amanda Holden and her 17-year-old lookalike daughter Lexi were on the front row as the collaboration with Mexican designer Gabriela Gonzalez was unveiled.

Gemma Collins, Despacito singer Luis Fonsi, Strictly Come Dancing stars Aljaž Škorjanec and Janette Manrara, and presenter Ashley Roberts, were among the other celebrities in attendance.

While supermodels Winnie Harlow, Leomie Anderson and Cindy Bruna walked the runway.

Amanda Holden and daughter Lexi Holden attending the Julien MacDonald show
Amanda Holden and daughter Lexi Holden attending the Julien MacDonald show (Suzan Moore/PA)

The Julien X Gabriela AW23 show was held at the ornate Freemasons’ Hall, central London – the ideal backdrop for a typically glitzy collection.

British model Anderson opened the show in a black sequinned bodysuit with cut out details and exaggerated shoulders – to Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ hit Unholy.

Gemma Collins attending the Julien MacDonald show
Gemma Collins attending the Julien MacDonald show (Suzan Moore/PA)

Gothic glamour featured heavily in a collection full of the Welsh designer’s signatures.

It included bodycon silhouettes, bejewelled minidresses, metallic gowns, mesh catsuits and masses of sequins.

There were several draped minidresses reminiscent of the silver one that Macdonald famously created for Paris Hilton’s 21st birthday party.

Leomie Anderson on the catwalk during the Julien MacDonald show
Leomie Anderson on the catwalk during the Julien MacDonald show (Jeff Moore/PA)

The London Fashion Week veteran is a go-to designer for red carpets, and his ultra-glamorous dresses have recently been worn by Gisele Bundchen and Bella Hadid.

The 51-year-old has also dressed music icons like Beyonce, Kylie Minogue and Jennifer Lopez.

Cindy Bruna on the catwalk during the Julien MacDonald show
Cindy Bruna on the catwalk during the Julien MacDonald show (Jeff Moore/PA)

The show was soundtracked by a series of club bangers, including Beyonce’s Break My Soul and the TikTok-famous White Lotus theme tune, Renaissance.

Bruna’s strutting in a white feathered minidresses elicited cheers from the audience, as did Harlow’s appearance in a black bodysuit and flowing cape with feather collar.

Winnie Harlow on the catwalk during the Julien MacDonald show
Winnie Harlow on the catwalk during the Julien MacDonald show (Jeff Moore/PA)

Harlow closed the show, taking a final turn to Chaka Khan’s I’m Every Woman.

Macdonald and Gonzalez joined the trio of top models to take a bow as silver confetti rained down – marking a triumphant return to the London catwalks.

