Tony Robinson narrates remarkable story of the Flying Scotsman to mark centenary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Tony Robinson narrates remarkable story of the Flying Scotsman to mark centenary

By Press Association
February 22 2023, 2.10pm
Sir Tony Robinson (Ian West/PA)
Sir Tony Robinson (Ian West/PA)

Actor and historian Sir Tony Robinson has narrated a documentary detailing the “remarkable” story of the Flying Scotsman and how it became a national treasure to mark it’s 100-year anniversary.

Synonymous with the golden age of rail travel, the Flying Scotsman was built in Doncaster in 1923 and embarked on a journey to become a piece of British history.

During a test run in 1934, the Nigel Gresley-designed Flying Scotsman was the first steam locomotive in the UK to haul a train at 100 miles an hour before British Railways withdrew the locomotive from service in 1963.

It was purchased by the National Railway Museum in 2004 and was restored with £4.2 million from the National Heritage Memorial Fund, the Heritage Lottery Fund as well as from public donations.

The feature-length documentary includes the classic steam train’s journey from the UK to America, Australia and back and it’s many owners – including music producer Pete Waterman famously of Stock Aitken and Waterman.

Sir Tony told the PA news agency: “I think the story of what happened to the Flying Scotsman after it went out of service is truly quite remarkable and also very funny, although it cost a great number of people an enormous amount of money.

“I would love if I ever had to interview Pete Waterman about anything, the question I would like to ask him more than anything else is ‘how much money did you lose on The Flying Scotsman?’ because he got out of it luckily, he still seems to be pretty well-heeled.

“Most of the people who dived in to try to bring The Flying Scotsman back to life ended up bankrupt. It was taken to America, which should have been the most successful, greatest, most wonderful thing that could have happened to it.

Flying Scotsman centenary
The Flying Scotsman at King’s Cross Station in London at the launch of the Flying Scotsman’s centenary campaign (James Manning/PA)

“But there were a series of mistakes, mishaps, misunderstandings, which eventually led to the company that was promoting it going broke, and they had to hide it.

“They hid The Flying Scotsman so that the bailiffs wouldn’t come in, take it away and melt it down. It became a kind of comic person in its own right for a few years, while people threw yet more money into it and went bust.”

The 76-year-old said the thing he finds most interesting about the Flying Scotsman is it’s “longevity”.

He told PA: “It’s quite extraordinary that a steam engine should be built in the 1920s and then, 100 years later, if you stopped 80% of people in the street and said, ‘tell me the name of a steam engine’, they would say the Flying Scotsman. That’s pretty brilliant.

“It’s a brilliant name. Anybody who came up with that name now would be a millionaire overnight. But it captured, I think, the romance of the early railways.

“The idea of travelling so fast through England and Scotland, we’ve still got it with HS2. I know HS2 is extraordinarily controversial but nevertheless, it’s there in our imagination, we know about it.

“When they name the first engine, unless they call it the Boris Johnson which will be a marketing disaster, I’m sure it will become another of those glamorous pieces of engineering, just like the Flying Scotsman has been.”

Comic Relief 2023
Comedy actors Rowan Atkinson (left) and Tony Robinson as Blackadder and Baldrick in Blackadder III (PA)

Sir Tony said it would be great if people “understand the heritage of trains” as we come into a new generation of ecological manufacture and travel.

Rising to fame starring in comedy series Blackadder, Sir Tony’s career has also been shaped through his love of history from Tony Robinson’s Time Travels and Walking Through History, to Around The World By Train With Tony Robinson.

Speaking of his fondness for trains, Sir Tony said it is “the window” that draws him in.

He told PA: “The reality is it’s the romance, there is no other way of travelling which is like going by train. You don’t have to sit down all the time, like you do on the aeroplane.

“The seats by and large are pretty comfortable, and you’ve got this constantly changing vista. Most trains go through parts of the countryside you won’t know or won’t know very well which are pretty beautiful most of the year because mother earth is pretty beautiful for most of the year.

“So whatever train you go in, you want to look out the window.”

The Flying Scotsman 100th Anniversary Documentary is on digital now and on DVD from February 27.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Glenrothes bus station
Teenage girl hospitalised after assault at Glenrothes bus station
2
2
Robert Love appeared at a special reasons hearing at Perth JP Court.
Police seize ‘Harley Davidson’ e-scooter in Perth city centre
3
Bob & Berts in Perth city centre. Image: Shepherd.
Perth coffee shop Bob & Berts premises in property auction
4
EXCLUSIVE: Humza Yousaf hints no room for Kate Forbes in his SNP government
18
5
Ian Smith at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Monifieth paedophile caught after police raid uncovers child abuse files
6
The new MSIP Innovation Hub in Dundee. Image: MSIP.
New £4.75m Dundee innovation hub built with alternatives to steel, concrete and plasterboard
7
The A977 in Kinross
Drivers face 16-mile diversion during Kinross roadworks
8
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Dying paedophile Picture shows; Duncan Trueland in 2013, left, and 2023, right.. Dundee/Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Dying Dundee paedophile nurse spared jail despite sheriff saying he ‘deserves prison’
9
The man boarded the train at Inverkeithing railway station. Image: Aileen Robertson/DC Thomson
Hunt for man seen upskirting woman on Fife train
10
Peter Bruce (left) gave evidence about the fatal shooting of Marco Cavola at the High Court in Dundee.
Italian tourist shot dead minutes after shooting party agent went to Dundee Asda

More from The Courier

This beautiful lodge house is near the coast in Kirkcaldy. Image: TSPC.
5 of the best stone houses in Dundee, Perthshire, Angus and Fife
One of the bikes stolen in Kirkcaldy. Image: Talking Tandems
Thieves steal tandem bikes worth £5k from blind Fife woman
George Stewart of Scone who has died aged 103. He is pictured in 2021 with a letter and a set of coins he received as part of the annual Royal Maundy Service .
George Stewart of Scone: Military Cross winner, champion skier and tennis player dies aged…
Barry Keoghan holding his BAFTA award
MARTEL MAXWELL: Barry Keoghan is the kind of role model we need in Dundee
Environmental artist Rob Mulholland with Audrey Gavigan and Geoff Hardman-Carter from St Fillans in Bloom; and Still in Loch Earn before it was removed. Image: Take a Pride in Perth and Kinross Association.
Iconic Mirror Man 'Still' set to return to Loch Earn after five-year absence
Davina Bissett lost her job at Moncreiffe Care Home following the assault. Image: DC Thomson
Perthshire care home worker who attacked 95-year-old dementia patient banned from profession
Dundee City Council leader John Alexander
John Alexander says Dundonians 'can't be taken for fools' as Lib Dems table 1%…
The homes will be built on empty land in Stanley. Image: Google Street View
Dozens of new homes to be built in Perthshire village
The Culross film crew in action
Fife village steps in to Christmas as festive film shoot begins
Julie Watson during the 2015 trial.
Motorist who killed cyclist in Fife while using mobile phone has driving ban lifted…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented