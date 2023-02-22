Rows erupt with the return of Love Island’s Movie Night

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rows erupt with the return of Love Island’s Movie Night

By Press Association
February 22 2023, 10.56pm
Love Island (ITV)
Love Island (ITV)

The return of Love Island’s infamous Movie Night has caused tensions to resurface between Tanya Manhenga and Shaq Muhammad.

The pair have previously declared their love for one another and had been coupled up since the beginning of the series until 23-year-old biomedical science student Tanya brought back bombshell Martin Akinola from Casa Amor.

During Wednesday evening’s episode of the hit ITV2 dating show, the islanders received the news that the controversial Movie Night segment would be returning, giving them a chance to see what each other got up to while the girls and boys were in separate villas.

Following the news, Will Young, who has been struggling to repair his relationship with partner Jessie Wynter since Casa Amor, said: “Exactly what I need… I want it over and done with so we can actually move on.”

A row quickly erupted between Tanya and 24-year-old airport security officer Shaq after the boys were given the chance to select a movie and opted for Catch Me If You Tan, which showed details of Tanya and 27-year-old Martin’s Casa Amor relationship, including an intimate kiss.

“So it was just a peck, yeah, and he went to kiss you? So we’re lying now?” asked Shaq from across the garden.

To which Tanya, who was sat on a table with the female islanders, replied: “If you’re looking for something to be angry about, this isn’t it.”

Tensions grew as Shaq continued: “I knew you were looking nervous for a reason. How are you actually getting defensive.”

“Am I not allowed to defend myself?” Tanya responded.

The girls were also able to select a movie after getting the closest answer to a relationship-based trivia question.

After they chose The Fast And The Curious, a clip played showing Casey O’Gorman encouraging 23-year-old farmer and TikTok star Will to “explore other girls” despite being coupled up with long-term love interest Jessie, a 26-year-old personal trainer and influencer.

The movie also saw 26-year-old recruitment consultant Casey kissing a female bombshell and asking another to sleep in his bed with him.

As the male islanders began to laugh at the drama unfolding, a frustrated Jessie shouted: “It’s not f****** funny.”

Meanwhile, Casey attempted to defend himself to his partner, Claudia Fogarty, saying: “We literally both went into Casa pretty much single and we both explained everything that’s happened, we’ve dealt with everything. ”

The end of the episode also teased further movie night drama, which will air during Thursday’s episode and see Will and Jessie’s relationship difficulties reach their peak.

During last year’s Move Night episode, contestants were also shown video clips of antics which had occurred when the couples had been tempted by newcomers.

Ofcom said it was the most complained-about TV event of 2022.

An episode on July 17 received 2,630 complaints relating to “alleged misogynistic and bullying behaviour by some contestants in the villa”.

Love Island continues on ITV2 and ITVX.

