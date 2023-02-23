Paris Hilton reveals name of new baby as Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Paris Hilton reveals name of new baby as Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum

By Press Association
February 23 2023, 1.14am Updated: February 23 2023, 1.56am
Paris Hilton reveals name of new baby as Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum (PA)
Paris Hilton reveals name of new baby as Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum (PA)

Paris Hilton has revealed the name of her new baby is Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum.

The US socialite and businesswoman said she wanted to choose a name on the theme of world cities, like herself, but one that also had “other meanings”.

Last month she announced the arrival of her son, who was reportedly born by surrogate, with partner Carter Reum – but said they had kept the birth a secret from even their closest friends and family.

Speaking in the latest episode of her podcast This Is Paris, she explained the thought process behind the name, which she had thought of “over a decade ago”.

“This is a name that is so special to me. I’ve been planning my children’s names for years and years,” she said.

“I knew even when I was a little girl that I wanted to have a daughter named London, because London is one of my favourite cities in the world, I think it’s such a beautiful name – it could work for a boy or a girl.

“I just think it sounds cute, Paris and London.”

She continued: “It’s hard to think of a boy name on that theme, I really wanted to stick with the theme of other cities, or a state or a country, just something about the world because I love to travel and I love exotic names.”

Hilton added that she had considered some of her other favourite cities for her son’s name, including Las Vegas, in Nevada, and Aspen, in Colorado, as well as Ibiza, which she admitted sounded “weird”.

“Over a decade ago I thought of this amazing name. It’s such a beautiful name, it’s so unique. I love that it’s not only a city but it also has other meanings that are just beautiful,” she said.

“I do believe that names have power and we wanted a name for our baby boy that was uniquely remarkable.”

Hilton said she had chosen the name of Phoenix because it stands for “hope, rebirth and transformation”.

“Phoenix has a few good pop culture reference points, but more important it’s the birth that flames out and rises from the ashes to fly again,” she said reading an extract from her upcoming memoir.

“I want my son to grow up knowing that disaster and triumph go around and come around throughout our lives, and that this should give us great hope for the future.”

2010 MTV Movie Awards – Arrivals – California
Hilton announced the arrival of her son last month (PA)

She explained that her son’s middle name of Barron was in tribute to her grandfather, who she described as her “mentor”.

Earlier in the episode, Hilton said she and Reum had felt “nervous” about sharing details with friends and family out of fear that their privacy would be invaded by US media outlets.

“It was really nice to have that with Carter, it be our own journey together because I feel like my life has been so public and I’ve never had anything be just mine,” she said.

“My life in so many ways has been invaded.”

She added that her life now felt “complete” and praised Reum as an “angel and such an incredible father”.

“It’s amazing being a mum, it sounds so weird saying I’m a mum but I love it,” she said.

Announcing Phoenix’s birth, she posted a close-up picture of the baby gripping her thumb to Instagram, with the caption: “You are already loved beyond words.”

Her upcoming book, Paris: The Memoir, is due to be released on March 14.

In her podcast Hilton added that she was “nervous” about the book’s release, as it contains details about her “rollercoaster” life which she had never shared before, but that it had been “healing” to write.

