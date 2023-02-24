Vernon Kay: From modelling to one of Britain’s most recognisable broadcasters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Vernon Kay: From modelling to one of Britain’s most recognisable broadcasters

By Press Association
February 24 2023, 2.09pm
Vernon Kay was scouted by a modelling agency while on a night out with friends (David Parry/PA)
Vernon Kay was scouted by a modelling agency while on a night out with friends (David Parry/PA)

Vernon Kay has become a familiar face and voice to the British public after fronting a variety of TV shows and radio programmes across his career.

The 48-year-old presenter will once again be heard by listeners across the country as he replaces Ken Bruce on his BBC Radio 2 mid-morning weekday show.

Brought up in Bolton, Greater Manchester, Kay started his career in the industry after he was scouted by a modelling agency while on a drunken night out with friends.

TRIC Awards 2021 – London
Vernon Kay presented his own BBC Radio 1 show between 2004 and 2012 (Ian West/PA)

The broadcaster had been working for his cousin in his DIY shop at the time when he was asked to do a catwalk by a scout while attending the BBC Clothes Show Live.

After he strutted for the agent, he was invited to London and did a number of magazine modelling gigs.

Kay later moved into presenting and has hosted TV shows for ITV including All Star Family Fortunes, Splash!, Just The Two Of Us, Beat The Star and 1,000 Heartbeats.

He also presented his own BBC Radio 1 show between 2004 and 2012, and another on Radio X between 2015 and 2017.

Kay previously filled in for other Radio 2 presenters including Zoe Ball and Scott Mills.

No Time To Die Royal World Premiere – London
Tess Daly and Vernon Kay are celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary this year (Jonathan Brady/PA)

He has also hosted coverage of Formula E motor racing and previously said he thinks sports presenting is more difficult than some of his previous jobs.

In 2020, he appeared on the 20th series of I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here!, finishing in third place behind radio DJ Jordan North and podcaster and presenter Giovanna Fletcher, who was crowned Queen of the Jungle.

Kay has also led two all-male takeovers of Loose Women to celebrate International Men’s Day and Mental Health Awareness Week.

On the special editions, dubbed Loose Men, he discussed the importance of men speaking about their mental health alongside famous faces including rugby player Mike Tindall, radio presenter Roman Kemp and comedian Iain Stirling.

Kay has been married to Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly, 53, since 2003 and the couple have two daughters, Phoebe and Amber.

