‘I think everyone’s hoping for another Lioness’ says pregnant Ellen White

By Press Association
February 27 2023, 12.04am
Ellen White (Nigel French/PA)
Ellen White (Nigel French/PA)

Ellen White has said “I think everyone’s really hoping for another Lioness” while speaking about her unborn baby.

The 33-year-old former England football player was part of the winning Women’s Euro 2022 team.

White spoke to Hello! magazine about the prospect of welcoming her first child, saying: “We’re super excited about being parents; it’s something we’ve spoken about for so long.

“We are nervous to be in charge of a tiny baby, but we’ll make a really good team and we’ll figure it out ourselves.”

White and her husband Callum Convery revealed they were expecting a baby in December last year.

The couple tied the knot in November 2014.

White added: “It does feel a bit more special that it’s the team’s first baby since the Euros.

“We don’t know what sex it will be, so I think everyone’s really hoping for another Lioness, but we’ll be delighted either way.”

Before her retirement in August 2022, shortly after the Euros victory, White played for a number of clubs including Arsenal, Chelsea and Leeds United.

Ellen White and her husband Callum Convery (Hello! magazine/PA)

Speaking about how her former England teammates reacted to her pregnancy news, White said: “They were really happy when we told them.

“The ones I’m closest to knew how much we wanted to start a family so everyone was excited for us.”

Referring to fellow Lionesses Millie Bright, Rachel Daly and Beth Mead, White added: “I think Millie, Rachel and Beth are looking forward to being aunties and meeting the baby.

“Will they be godparents? I don’t know, I’ll see how good they are when the baby comes out.”

White also revealed how pregnancy has changed her lifestyle, explaining: “At the start I was going on runs but then the nausea overtook and exercise made me feel worse.

“So I listened to my body and took a step back and I haven’t been doing a hell of a lot.

“I think it’s actually been good for me, to decompress and relax a bit rather than going at a million miles an hour with football and training.”

The full interview with Ellen White is available in Hello! magazine, out now.

