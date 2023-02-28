Norman Scott brands his depiction in A Very English Scandal ‘very unkind’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Norman Scott brands his depiction in A Very English Scandal ‘very unkind’

By Press Association
February 28 2023, 7.02am
Norman Scott (Hodder & Stoughton/PA)
Norman Scott (Hodder & Stoughton/PA)

Norman Scott has said the depiction of him in the TV drama A Very English Scandal, which explored his alleged affair with Jeremy Thorpe, was “very unkind”.

The three-part BBC series told the true story of the late former Liberal leader Thorpe who was acquitted of conspiring to murder Scott after the former model claimed they had a relationship in the early 1960s when homosexuality was illegal.

Released in 2018, the series received critical acclaim and actor Ben Whishaw was awarded a Bafta, Emmy and Golden Globe for his portrayal of Scott.

Broadcasting Press Guild Awards
A Very English Scandal co-stars Hugh Grant and Ben Whishaw (Kieron McCarron/BBC/PA)

Speaking on the podcast, British Scandal: Jeremy Thorpe, about his portrayal in the series, Scott, 83, said: “(I was) very cross.

“Ben (Whishaw) was being a very good actor, he had met me, he knew me, and I hoped that he would be me…

“I think it was very – I can say it because it’s what I believe – it was a black comedy. It was very unkind. But Ben played me very well.”

Reflecting on scenes from the drama, he added: “But I did not walk down the stairs of the Old Bailey saying that I am gay and queer and all this sort of thing. Because it’s just not me. I’m not that sort of person.

“I scuttled away after I had given my evidence and went back down to Devon. I wasn’t there to do that. It was unkind really. I was a caricature.”

At the time, Whishaw said he felt a “connection” to Scott and wanted to “do him justice in his complexity and in his variety as a human being”.

Whishaw added that he had met Scott, who wanted the series to be “done well” and for his side of the story “to be told properly”.

Hugh Grant took on the role of Thorpe and received a number of award nominations for his portrayal.

Reflecting on Grant’s depiction of Thorpe, Scott said: “It was sinister. He was brilliant.

“I mean, he wasn’t very kind to me but I didn’t mind.

“It upset me actually because he looked so like him and he got his mannerisms.”

He added: “And do you know what was amazing? I’m not particularly fond of Hugh Grant but I think he’s the most wonderful actor.

“He learned to play the violin for that part in the film where he played with his mother on the piano, which is amazing.

“Very, very clever. But not a very nice person.”

The series was based on the book of the same name by author and former arts editor of the Evening Standard and Sunday Telegraph John Preston.

Politics – Jeremy Thorpe – Liberal Party HQ, London
Jeremy Thorpe (PA)

Thorpe entered parliament as a Liberal MP for North Devon and went on to head the party in the 1960s and 1970s.

He had a glittering political career, helping to revive the party, and was tipped to become a future prime minister.

But his life became inextricably linked with Scott, who claimed they had a homosexual relationship.

Thorpe consistently and vigorously denied the fling, but was accused of ordering Scott’s murder – having become concerned about his political career taking a hit as a result of the claims.

There was intense interest in the Old Bailey trial, in which Thorpe was charged with conspiracy and incitement to murder Scott.

The jury took 52 hours to acquit the politician, along with his close friend David Holmes, a one-time deputy treasurer of the Liberal Party, and two South Wales businessmen John Le Mesurier, and George Deakin, a nightclub owner.

Following the case, Thorpe, who was 50 at the time, withdrew into the privacy of his home and family and effectively cut himself off from public life amid ailing health.

He died in 2014 after suffering from Parkinson’s Disease for more than three decades.

Norman Scott’s full interview on the Wondery podcast, British Scandal: Jeremy Thorpe, is available from Wednesday on all podcast services.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Friarton Bridge fire M90 Perth
Perth recycling centre ‘explosion’ leaves city gridlocked
2
Stewart Andrew at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Top Dundee murder cop guilty of stalking faces career ruin
3
Ryan and Leslie Amos leave Dundee Sheriff Court.
Garage boss damaged Fife cars worth around £200k in post-pub chaos
4
Armed police and firefighters at Bonnethill Court in the Hilltown, Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Man arrested and taken to hospital after armed police called to Dundee multi ‘siege’
5
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Man dies in industrial accident Picture shows; North Strathy Farm . Auchterarder. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Man, 65, dies after industrial accident at Perthshire farm
6
A candid Liam Smith says it's time to do United's talking on the pitch. Image: SNS
Dundee United risk ‘sleepwalking’ to relegation as fan fury is ‘echoed in dressing room’
7
Levenmouth Academy. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Mum reveals 20 videos of pupil attacks and fights she says were filmed at…
8
David Aird and Lee Brown have been jailed. Images: Facebook.
Bungling Fife pair jailed for robbery with meat cleaver and spanner
9
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Work has begun on a new railway line in Leven, Fife Picture shows; Work beginning on the new Leven railway line. Leven, Fife. Supplied by Network Rail Date; 27/02/2023
Construction begins on new Leven railway station as £116m project continues
10
Paul Carabine appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Met Police sting catches Tayside casino worker arranging abuse of six-year-old girl

More from The Courier

Keith Woodburn has been missing for more than 30 years. Image: Cumbria Police
Dundee 'sighting' of man reported missing from Cumbria 33 years ago
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell is looking forward to the Hamilton clash. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell set for Hamilton '12-pointer' as he cites impact of Arbroath's January signings
Graham Taylor.
Perthshire man caught with child abuse films claimed police search was botched
Zach Robinson gave Dundee an early lead on Saturday. Image: SNS.
Dundee loan star Zach Robinson on improving as a player at Dens Park and…
Fred West and murder victim Anne McFall who grew up in Nazareth House.
Tragic Anne McFall went from hell of care home into the hands of serial…
Comrie sheep farmer Tom Paterson.
Obituary: Tom Paterson of Comrie, renowned Blackface Sheep expert
Perthshire founder of EarSass scooped the Fashion Jewellery Award of the Year at the Scottish Fashion Association Awards.
Perthshire jewellery designer - who founded 'sassy' earring business - scoops prestigious award
Tatiana Apostol as Lady Kate in 2022. Image: Kate Kennedy Club.
St Andrews Kate Kennedy procession organised by a woman for first time in 97-year…
A teacher on the picket line during EIS strikes in November last year.
Teacher strikes and school closures: The latest information for Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire
12
Last night the messages 'Stop Rosebank', 'No new oil' and 'Fossil fuels are killing us' were projected onto the Valaris 121 oil rig in Dundee harbour. Image: Stop Rosebank and Extinction Rebellion Dundee.
Dundee harbour protesters use berthed city rig to attack oil drilling

Editor's Picks

Most Commented