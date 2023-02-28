More artists announced for Reading and Leeds festivals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
More artists announced for Reading and Leeds festivals

By Press Association
February 28 2023, 9.01am
Mimi Webb is one of the latest acts to have been added to the bill for the Reading and Leeds festivals (Jonathan Hordle/PA)
Mimi Webb is one of the latest acts to have been added to the bill for the Reading and Leeds festivals (Jonathan Hordle/PA)

British stars Mimi Webb, Holly Humberstone and Yard Act have been added to the line-up for the 2023 Reading and Leeds festivals.

The three-day sister events taking place on August 25-27 will see Billie Eilish become the youngest solo artist to top the bill alongside The Killers, Lewis Capaldi, Sam Fender, Foals and Imagine Dragons, organisers previously said.

On Tuesday, a further 81 acts were confirmed to play including chart-topping pop star Webb, Brit Rising Star 2022 Humberstone and Leeds-based rock group Yard Act, who have risen through the ranks after their BBC Introducing Stage debut in 2021.

Reading and Leeds festival
More than 80 acts have been added to the Reading and Leeds festival 2023 line-up (Reading and Leeds festival/PA)

There will also be sets from Brit-award nominated Rina Sawayama, Mercury Prize winner Arlo Parks and British singer-songwriter Tom Odell, who famously covered John Lennon’s song Real Love for the 2014 John Lewis Christmas advert.

North London artist Bakar, who promises a genre-blending performance, and drill innovator Clavish will also perform at the festival alongside Reading rock band The Amazons who are appearing on home turf.

In a statement, The Amazons said: “For The Amazons, Reading and Leeds is the closest to home a band could ever get. Our roots with the festival go deep. We first came in ’06 as children, first played in 2010 as teenagers and worked our way up the stages until now, we reach the main stage.”

Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls will be making a return to the fields with their folk-rock rhymes, alongside indie rockers Sea Girls best known for their pop anthems and energetic live shows.

Dance music will feature with Sub Focus, Giant Rooks, Ethel Cain and The Last Dinner Party.

The festivals return to their usual venues: Reading’s Richfield Avenue and Bramham Park in Leeds.

