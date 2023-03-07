Blue Peter will change colour for Comic Relief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Blue Peter will change colour for Comic Relief

By Press Association
March 7 2023, 12.03am Updated: March 7 2023, 9.53am
(BBC)
(BBC)

Blue Peter will be renamed and change colour for Comic Relief.

The special, Red Peter, will feature challenges by Blue Peter presenters and musical performances as the long-running children’s show gets a Red Nose Day shake-up.

Previously, presenter AJ Odudu, Doctor Who actor David Tennant, comedian Joel Dommett, Take Me Out and Top Gear presenter Paddy McGuinness and radio DJ Zoe Ball were announced as hosts of this year’s Red Nose Day.

BBC’s top earning on-air talent
Red Nose Day will be hosted by radio DJ Zoe Ball (Ian West/PA)

When asked about this year’s show, Ball said: “I’m with Paddy McGuinness and it’s St Patrick’s Day so there will be shenanigans for sure.

“I’ve been told lots of the epic things that are happening but I’m scared to say in case I ruin any surprises.”

McGuinness also said that appearing this year without long-running Comic Relief presenter Sir Lenny Henry “for the first time ever” will be “so strange”.

He added: “I remember being at the side of Sir Lenny when the autocue stopped working, slap bang in the middle of a live recording. That got the auld heart pumping.”

More details have also been confirmed about a series of sketches which include segments about Love Island and Blackadder, as well as material featuring Kylie Minogue with the cast of the hit supernatural comedy Ghosts.

Comic Relief is also set to raise temperatures with a sketch set on ITV’s Love Island, as an unexpected arrival rocks the villa in South Africa.

Sir Tony Robinson will reprise his role as Blackadder dogsbody character Baldrick, reading a bedtime story based on the hit historical comedy show.

The series, which ran from 1983 to 1989, also starred Mr Bean actor Rowan Atkinson and has had several specials over the years, including for Comic Relief.

A sketch involving singer Minogue will see her appear in Ghosts, alongside Motherland actress Tanya Moodie, who plays her manager.

They will arrive at Button House to see if it is a suitable concert venue, which will shock the ghostly inhabitants.

There will also be a look back at the best bits from previous Comic Reliefs as well as a show called When Comic Relief Did Big Brother (And things really kicked off!).

The special, aired on the BBC and Channel 4 in 2001, saw Jack Dee escaping the Big Brother house for the celebrity special before returning and going on to win the series.

Dee and fellow housemates – broadcaster Vanessa Feltz, actress Claire Sweeney, Boyzone singer Keith Duffy and presenter Anthea Turner – will reflect on their eight days on Celebrity Big Brother.

The announcement comes as the reality TV programme, which aired in the UK for 18 years until 2018, is set to make a come back on ITV in the autumn.

Money raised for Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day will help the cost-of-living crisis and tackle issues such as homelessness, mental health problems and food poverty in the UK and across the world.

A portion of the money raised will also go towards the emergency response to the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

Red Peter will air on Friday March 17 on CBBC and iPlayer at 5pm.

Red Nose Day airs on BBC One on the same day at 7pm.

