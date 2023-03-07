Penelope Cruz, Zoe Saldana and Anna Wintour spotted at Chanel fashion show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Penelope Cruz, Zoe Saldana and Anna Wintour spotted at Chanel fashion show

By Press Association
March 7 2023, 3.47pm
Penelope Cruz was on the front row at the Chanel show (Scott Garfitt/AP)
Penelope Cruz was on the front row at the Chanel show (Scott Garfitt/AP)

A host of famous faces descended on the front row for the latest Chanel fashion show, all of them clad in outfits from the designer label.

Penelope Cruz, who has been a Chanel ambassador for more than a decade, wore an A-line minidress decorated with feathers.

The Spanish actress teamed her tweed look with classic black court heels and a mini handbag.

Penelope Cruz attends the Chanel Fall/Winter 2023-2024 ready-to-wear collection
Penelope Cruz (Scott Garfitt/AP)

Zoe Saldana looked chic in a black jumpsuit topped with a longline red and navy boucle coat.

The Avatar star accessorised her outfit with delicate gold jewellery and a black quilted bag.

Zoe Saldana attends the Chanel Fall/Winter 2023-2024 ready-to-wear collection
Zoe Saldana (Scott Garfitt/AP)

US Vogue editor Anna Wintour chose a black double-breasted blazer that accentuated her waist, worn with a matching midi skirt and grey snakeskin-effect boots.

The fashion industry legend, 73, exited the show sporting her trademark oversized sunglasses.

Anna Wintour departs from the Chanel Fall/Winter 2023-2024 ready-to-wear collection
Anna Wintour (Scott Garfitt/AP)

Jennie Kim from girl group Blackpink was also in attendance at the Paris Fashion Week show.

A Chanel ambassador since 2017, the K-pop star chose a strapless white jumpsuit with a skinny silver belt and black accessories.

Jennie attends the Chanel Fall/Winter 2023-2024 ready-to-wear collection
Jennie from K-pop band Blackpink (Vianney Le Caer/AP)

Black and white also dominated on the autumn/winter catwalk, where models paraded around a huge white camellia flower – a Chanel emblem – lit up with different colours.

British model and activist Adwoa Aboah walked the runway in a black coat, cardigan, knee-length shorts and heeled boots.

Adwoa Aboah wears a creation as part of the Chanel Fall/Winter 2023-2024 ready-to-wear collection
Adwoa Aboah (Vianney Le Caer/AP)

Creative director Virginie Viard showed shorts of varying lengths, most styled with white lace tights, as well as statement knits embellished with camellias and A-line miniskirts.

Campaign photos revealed on social media referenced 1966 black and white film Who Are You, Polly Maggoo?

A model wears a creation as part of the Chanel Fall/Winter 2023-2024 ready-to-wear collection
Statement knitwear on the autumn/winter Chanel catwalk (Vianney Le Caer/AP)

More colourful looks included pink jumpers and boucle skirt suits (a Chanel signature), plus maroon blazers and coats.

A model wears a creation for the Chanel Fall/Winter 2023-2024 ready-to-wear collection
The collection featured pops of pink (Christophe Ena/AP)

In terms of eveningwear, sweeping gowns, embroidered maxi skirts and sequinned trousers were accessorised with statement earrings.

