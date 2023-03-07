Emma Corrin closes Miu Miu show at Paris Fashion Week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Emma Corrin closes Miu Miu show at Paris Fashion Week

By Press Association
March 7 2023, 8.09pm
Emma Corrin often wears Miu Miu for red carpet appearances (Ian West/PA)

The Crown actor Emma Corrin walked in the Miu Miu show on the last day of Paris Fashion Week.

The 27-year-old closed the show wearing a beige turtleneck with gold sparkly knickers, with their bright blonde hair in a pixie crop.

Corrin has previously appeared in advertising campaigns for the Italian fashion brand – which is owned by Prada – but this is their first time walking the runway.

They were not the only famous face on the catwalk. English actor Mia Goth opened the show, wearing a grey cardigan and white polka dot midi skirt.

Model Amelia Hamlin – daughter of former The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills reality star Lisa Rinna – wore matching embellished knickers to Corrin, but in pink.

The show also saw Zaya Wade’s runway debut. The 15-year-old daughter of actor Gabrielle Union and basketball player Dwyane Wade – who were sitting on the front row watching – wore an olive skirt and jumper with a matching oversized jacket on top.

Singer Ethel Cain wore a houndstooth A-line skirt and brown jumper to walk the runway, with the waistband of her tights clearly visible.

Celebrities were on the front row too. Singer Kylie Minogue watched the show in a black minidress with bow and button detailing, and Diana Kruger wore a more experimental Miu Miu look of a glittering see-through top and skirt set in different shades of green.

Husband and wife Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham were also there; Brooklyn in all black and Nicola wearing a black leather jacket, white shirt and grey pleated skirt.

Miu Miu has become known for its extremely short miniskirts, but this style was noticeably missing from the runway. Instead, creative director Miuccia Prada – who also helms Prada – introduced a new style: thick knickers, almost like short shorts, worn as outerwear.

These came in various colours, from more subdued grey knitted styles to the sparkly versions worn by Corrin and Hamlin.

The rest of the collection was less risque, and more of an exploration of modern workwear.

There was an emphasis on chic outerwear, with various types of peacoats, bomber jackets and long jackets sent down the runway.

The palette was largely muted, in neutral tones of beige, grey and black, with the odd pop of colour.

Other than the short shorts, nothing about the rest of the collection is likely to go viral quite like Miu Miu’s miniskirt did when it first hit the runway in October 2021.

Instead, it was all about wearability. There were luxury pairs of joggers worn with hoodies, along with lots of knitted turtlenecks and cardigans.

Adding to the workwear feel, many models wore clear glasses and had pairs of Oxford shoes on their feet.

Most of the models clutched some kind of leather bag – Corrin carried a black padded rectangular style over the crook of their arm.

The Lady Chatterley’s Lover actor often wears Miu Miu for their red carpet appearances.

They wore a black bodysuit from the brand with a long, sheer train attached to the My Policeman premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September last year, and tapped Miu Miu to create the oversized plaid jacket they wore to the 2022 Met Gala.

