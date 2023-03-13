9 of the most eye-catching outfits from the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
9 of the most eye-catching outfits from the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party

By Press Association
March 13 2023, 2.55am
Olivia Wilde (L) and Julia Garner (Doug Peters/PA)
Olivia Wilde (L) and Julia Garner (Doug Peters/PA)

Celebrities including actresses Olivia Wilde and Julia Garner wore daring outfits to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

The event, hosted by the publication in Los Angeles, has high-profile guests in attendance every year.

It is an opportunity for stars to wear more adventurous outfits than is normally seen at the Oscars – and famous faces delivered with bold fashion choices.

Julia Garner

Julia Garner
Julia Garner (Doug Peters/PA)

Ozark actress Julia Garner wore an outfit straight from the Paris Fashion Week runway.

She donned a black Off-White skintight gown with a statement circular neckline, originally modelled by Naomi Campbell on the catwalk.

Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde (Doug Peters/PA)

Actor and director Olivia Wilde wore a daring gown by Uruguayan-American designer Gabriela Hearst.

The white ensemble had one long sleeve and was draped to reveal a black bra underneath. With smokey black eyeshadow and her tousled hair loose, Wilde gave the adventurous look a rock-and-roll edge.

Danielle Deadwyler

Danielle Deadwyler
Danielle Deadwyler (Doug Peters/PA)

Till actress Danielle Deadwyler also wore an ensemble straight off the runway.

She donned a bronze strapless minidress with large bow detailing, paired with aqua gloves – which was first seen on the Versace runway in Los Angeles last Thursday night.

Donald Glover

Donald Glover
Donald Glover (Doug Peters/PA)

Donald Glover – who created and starred in the TV show Atlanta – didn’t wear a classic suit to the party.

Instead, he chose a grey jumpsuit by Alexander McQueen, complete with cut-outs at the side and a deep V revealing his bare chest.

Alan Cumming

Alan Cumming
Alan Cumming (Doug Peters/PA)

The style of Alan Cumming’s double-breasted suit was classic, but the Scottish actor gave it a twist in a reflective silver material.

Jennifer Coolidge

Jennifer Coolidge
Jennifer Coolidge (Doug Peters/PA)

White Lotus actress Jennifer Coolidge went for all-out glamour in a black Dolce & Gabbana gown.

With her hair in a big bouffant, the outfit featured gloves, a plunging neckline revealing a black lacy bra underneath, and all-over ruching.

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend (Doug Peters/PA)

Debuting a brighter copper hair colour, presenter and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen wore a green dress from the Zuhair Murad couture catwalk.

The green wrap dress had a disco-inspired feel to it, with sequins and feathered cuffs.

Sarah Paulson

Sarah Paulson
Sarah Paulson (Doug Peters/PA)

American Horror Story actress Sarah Paulson wore a dress from the recent Nina Ricci autumn/winter 2023 collection, which marked British-American fashion designer Harris Reed’s debut as creative director of the brand.

The sequinned black dress featured statement puff sleeves, and Paulson paired it with a gold necklace and a berry-coloured lip.

Nancy Pelosi

Nancy Pelosi
Nancy Pelosi (Doug Peters/PA)

American politician Nancy Pelosi wore a gold sequinned Giambattista Valli gown with pale pink flowers dotted on.

