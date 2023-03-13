9 of the most eye-catching outfits from the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Celebrities including actresses Olivia Wilde and Julia Garner wore daring outfits to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

The event, hosted by the publication in Los Angeles, has high-profile guests in attendance every year.

It is an opportunity for stars to wear more adventurous outfits than is normally seen at the Oscars – and famous faces delivered with bold fashion choices.

Julia Garner

Julia Garner (Doug Peters/PA)

Ozark actress Julia Garner wore an outfit straight from the Paris Fashion Week runway.

She donned a black Off-White skintight gown with a statement circular neckline, originally modelled by Naomi Campbell on the catwalk.

Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde (Doug Peters/PA)

Actor and director Olivia Wilde wore a daring gown by Uruguayan-American designer Gabriela Hearst.

The white ensemble had one long sleeve and was draped to reveal a black bra underneath. With smokey black eyeshadow and her tousled hair loose, Wilde gave the adventurous look a rock-and-roll edge.

Danielle Deadwyler

Danielle Deadwyler (Doug Peters/PA)

Till actress Danielle Deadwyler also wore an ensemble straight off the runway.

She donned a bronze strapless minidress with large bow detailing, paired with aqua gloves – which was first seen on the Versace runway in Los Angeles last Thursday night.

Donald Glover

Donald Glover (Doug Peters/PA)

Donald Glover – who created and starred in the TV show Atlanta – didn’t wear a classic suit to the party.

Instead, he chose a grey jumpsuit by Alexander McQueen, complete with cut-outs at the side and a deep V revealing his bare chest.

Alan Cumming

Alan Cumming (Doug Peters/PA)

The style of Alan Cumming’s double-breasted suit was classic, but the Scottish actor gave it a twist in a reflective silver material.

Jennifer Coolidge

Jennifer Coolidge (Doug Peters/PA)

White Lotus actress Jennifer Coolidge went for all-out glamour in a black Dolce & Gabbana gown.

With her hair in a big bouffant, the outfit featured gloves, a plunging neckline revealing a black lacy bra underneath, and all-over ruching.

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend (Doug Peters/PA)

Debuting a brighter copper hair colour, presenter and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen wore a green dress from the Zuhair Murad couture catwalk.

The green wrap dress had a disco-inspired feel to it, with sequins and feathered cuffs.

Sarah Paulson

Sarah Paulson (Doug Peters/PA)

American Horror Story actress Sarah Paulson wore a dress from the recent Nina Ricci autumn/winter 2023 collection, which marked British-American fashion designer Harris Reed’s debut as creative director of the brand.

The sequinned black dress featured statement puff sleeves, and Paulson paired it with a gold necklace and a berry-coloured lip.

Nancy Pelosi

Nancy Pelosi (Doug Peters/PA)

American politician Nancy Pelosi wore a gold sequinned Giambattista Valli gown with pale pink flowers dotted on.