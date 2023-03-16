Paddy McGuinness praises ex-wife Christine after release of autism documentary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Paddy McGuinness praises ex-wife Christine after release of autism documentary

By Press Association
March 16 2023, 8.48am
Paddy McGuinness said he is “very proud” of his ex-wife Christine after the airing of her new documentary, which explores her recent autism diagnosis (PA)
Paddy McGuinness said he is “very proud” of his ex-wife Christine after the airing of her new documentary, which explores her recent autism diagnosis (PA)

Paddy McGuinness said he is “very proud” of his ex-wife Christine after the airing of her new documentary, which explores her recent autism diagnosis.

In the BBC One programme, Christine McGuinness: Unmasking My Autism, Christine uncovers a world of autistic women and girls who have been misunderstood by science and society after her diagnosis in 2021.

The 34-year-old TV star and author also speaks honestly about her marriage to Top Gear presenter Paddy, 49, and why they split after 11 years.

The couple wed in 2011 and share children Felicity and twins Leo and Penelope, all three of whom are autistic.

Paddy and Christine revealed last July they had separated, seven months after their moving BBC documentary Our Family And Autism, which reflects on Christine and her three children’s diagnoses.

After the release of Christine’s latest documentary, Paddy posted a photograph of her on Instagram and wrote: “Very proud of Christine for making this new documentary highlighting Autism, particularly in women.

“It’ll be a massive help to our daughters in years to come along with our little lad. #unmaskingmyautism #awareness #acceptence.”

Christine previously said she stayed in her marriage because it was “safe” and she “doesn’t like change”, which she realised after being diagnosed with autism.

Ahead of the documentary’s release, she said: “I didn’t want my family to ever fall apart and that’s why I stayed married. As an autistic woman, I like to stay where I’m comfortable, I like things to stay the same.

“I understand myself better now because that’s where I was comfortable just knowing that it was me, Patrick and the children – but sometimes change has to happen.

“You just have to deal with it in the best way possible.”

Christine, who suffered sexual abuse as a teenager, said when she first met Paddy he felt “very safe”.

The documentary was also a journey of self-discovery for Christine, who uncovers the links between her autism, having an eating disorder and being abused when she was younger.

The programme received praise from the public and famous faces, including TV star Carol Vorderman, who tweeted: “Just watched Christine McGuinness programme about Autism. A beautiful show @BBC.

“My son was in a school for children with special educational needs for many years. I know many people here have gone through similar as a child/parent. If you missed it, try it on catch up?”

Autism charities were among those to thank Christine for shining a light on the topic, with Ambitious About Autism writing on Twitter: “Thank you Christine McGuinness and all the women who took part in #Unmaskingmyautism for sharing your journeys.

“Its so important to keep broadening understanding of autistic women and girls so more can find answers and avoid being mislabelled or misdiagnosed.”

Christine McGuinness: Unmasking My Autism is on BBC iPlayer.

