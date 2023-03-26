Deal Or No Deal to return with new host Stephen Mulhern on ITV

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Deal Or No Deal to return with new host Stephen Mulhern on ITV

By Press Association
Stephen Mulhern (Ian West/PA)
Stephen Mulhern (Ian West/PA)

Deal Or No Deal is set to return to screens with Stephen Mulhern on hosting duties.

ITV has announced it is reviving the gameshow, which became famous for its red boxes ranging in cash prizes from 1p to the £250,000 jackpot, after it was axed by Channel 4 in 2016.

The new series, for which casting is currently under way, will see “a brand-new setting with brand-new prize boxes and a new batch of contestants”, according to ITV.

Deal or No Deal
Noel Edmonds hosted the series on Channel 4 until 2016 (Endemol/PA)

Mulhern, 45, has been confirmed as the new host for the series, which was originally presented by Noel Edmonds for 11 years after it launched on Channel 4 in 2005.

Speaking about the revival, Mulhern, who is known for presenting Britain’s Got Talent spin-off Britain’s Got More Talent and Catchphrase, said: “Wow what an opportunity, I’m beyond excited to be hosting the brand-new series.

“I’ve always been such a huge fan of the show, so much so, I’ve been practising at home with small cereal boxes!

“It looks so simple but it’s an incredibly compelling game for both those playing and the viewers watching at home.

“It’s one of the greatest shows of all time and to be the new host is an honour.

“I can’t wait to get started.”

The show will see a contestants faced with 22 sealed boxes, each one hiding a different amount of money.

Unaware of the amount of money in each box, the contestant must eliminate the boxes, which are opened one at a time to reveal how much money is inside.

Meanwhile, the show’s Banker, whose identity was kept a secret in the original series, will try to tempt the contestant to accept cash in exchange for what their box may contain.

Providing the larger cash prizes remain unchosen, the Banker’s offers will continue to increase, but everything is subject to change if a large cash prize is unveiled.

The new series will be produced by Remarkable Entertainment and see contestants battle it for the chance to win a potentially life-changing sum of money.

Deal Or No Deal originally launched in the Netherlands in 2002 and went on to be commissioned in more than 80 territories around the world.

The show first landed on UK screens in 2005 and soon became a stalwart of daytime television.

Cancer woman wins £250,000 Deal
Noel Edmonds with Tegen Roberts, one of only nine contestants to win the £250,000 jackpot on the original show (Endemol UK/PA)

Following the news the show was to be axed, then-host Edmonds, 74, embarked on a farewell tour of the UK and took the show’s 22 red boxes to the audience at recognisable landmarks.

During its original 11-year run, just nine people walked away with the £250,000 jackpot.

Ahead of the show’s return, this time on ITV, the broadcaster’s head of entertainment commissioning Katie Rawcliffe said: “Deal or No Deal is such an iconic format and we are delighted that it will be joining the ITV family.

“Stephen’s infectious warmth and wit mixed with his natural rapport with members of the public is the perfect combination for this much-loved TV series.”

While joint managing director of Remarkable Entertainment Tamara Gilder added: “We are thrilled to be bringing Deal Or No Deal back.

“It’s an iconic format but now on a new channel with a new, fantastic host.

“We also have a new Banker, but I’m afraid they’re even more awful than the last one.”

Casting for Deal Or No Deal is now open via the show’s website.

