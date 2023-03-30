Ed Sheeran: I do like the idea of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Ed Sheeran: I do like the idea of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

By Press Association
Ed Sheeran has said he likes the idea of I’m A Celebrity (Aaron Chown/PA)
Ed Sheeran has said he likes the idea of I’m A Celebrity (Aaron Chown/PA)

Ed Sheeran has discussed the prospect of taking part in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, saying “I do like the idea of it”.

The 32-year-old chart-topping singer will consider the idea of reality TV shows with Russell Crowe, Lily Allen, Michael Buble and Desiree Burch on the Jonathan Ross Show on Saturday.

While the celebrities discuss whether they have ever been approached for a reality TV show, Sheeran says: “The one I would do is probably I’m A Celebrity… (Get Me Out Of Here!) it looks quite fun.

“Genuinely. It looks fun. If I had time off, you go in a jungle with a bunch of people you sort of know. I’m not going to do it – I do like the idea of it.”

BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend – Coventry
Ed Sheeran (Ian West/PA)

Appearing on the ITV chat show, Sheeran also reflects on how “everything started falling into place” after his late friend and music entrepreneur, Jamal Edwards, helped launch his career.

Speaking about attracting attention after Edwards uploaded a video of Sheeran to his popular YouTube channel SBTV, Sheeran explains: “I was this struggling up-and-coming musician wanting anyone to take me seriously and no-one was taking me seriously.

“I was fat, scraggly ginger hair, I had a tiny guitar and I used to rap and beatbox and everyone kind of saw me as a joke.

“Jamal put me on his channel, which at the time on YouTube was the coolest channel to be on, and as soon as he put me on, everything started to fall into place.”

Edwards. who died in February last year at the age of 31, founded the music platform SBTV in 2006.

It also helped to launch the careers of Stormzy and Jessie J.

Sheeran adds: “The day he passed away we were meant to be shooting a music video.”

When asked when he last had spoke to Edwards before he died, Sheeran reveals: “Four hours, probably.”

Sheeran recently released hit single Eyes Closed and an accompanying music video, which sees the singer being followed by a blue monster, serving as a metaphor for grief.

Speaking about the process of grieving his friend, Sheeran says: “Grief is a very solitary thing, you think you’re the only one going through it, but obviously lots of people understand stuff.

“I felt after Jamal’s death everyone rallies around people and then, after a week, it kind of goes and you’re meant to get back to normal life.

“Grief is something you live with – it has to be something you embrace in a way.”

He adds: “I’ve got amazing memories of him that make me happy but also sad at the same time.”

The singer’s sixth studio album called – (the mathematical symbol for subtract), is billed for release on May 5 and will feature 14 tracks written and recorded with The National’s Aaron Dessner in February last year.

The Jonathan Ross Show airs on Saturday at 21:40 on ITV1 and ITVX.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Co-owners Wiktoria and Paulina Plota with staff member Martyna. Image: Fife Photo Agency.
Rising costs and drop in footfall force Kirkcaldy store to close
2
Andrew Blaney outside Forfar Sheriff Court. Image: DCT Media
Drunk Dundee teacher flipped car in disastrous boozy camping trip
3
Newton Road, Carnoustie. Image: Google Maps
Family tributes to ‘beautiful soul’ as father-of-two named as victim of Carnoustie crash
4
CR0041932, Laura Devlin, Dundee. Dr Ian Robertson, of Ian Robertson Dental Car in Broughty Ferry, is stepping away from the practice at the end of April after 23 years I've spoken to him about the reasons why and what he is hoping to do now he is (semi-retiring). He is happy to be pictured at the practice. Picture shows; Ian Robertson in his surgery, Brook Street, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 30th March 2023. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry dentist to step down after 23 years
5
Courier News - Picture Desk - CR0023987 - Louise Gowans story; updated coronavirus pics - signage re social distancing, people in masks etc as discussed. A little bit of video of signage as well. Picture shows; social distancing signage and people wearing masks, City Centre, Dundee, 21st Sept 2020. Picture by Kim Cessford / DCT Media
Dundee shops out to create ‘vibrant’ city centre – here’s which ones will open…
5
6
Forthill Primary School
Fife teacher confirmed as new Forthill Primary School head
7
Katie Hopkins's Dundee gig has been cancelled following local backlash. Image: Tom Nicholson/Shutterstock.
Katie Hopkins Dundee gig cancelled after public outcry
12
8
UFC president Dana White has donated £10,000 to support the cost of Myla Ray's brain surgery. Image: PA/Stevie Ray
UFC president Dana White donates £10,000 to help Fife MMA star Stevie Ray’s daughter,…
9
The High School of Dundee.
High School of Dundee makes redundancies and increases fees as finances come under pressure
4
10
Fyffe Street at the junction with Benvie Road. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Street reopens after major emergency response at Dundee flats

More from The Courier

The search for missing Reece Rodger is continuing. Image: Police Scotland
Reece Rodger: Searchers urged to 'plan for conditions' as hundreds set to join hunt…
The new Cottage family centre holiday home
PICTURES: The holiday home where Fife families hit by the cost of living can…
Matty Todd has been a key part of Dunfermline's title push. Image: Craig Brown.
Matty Todd wants to 'keep adding more goals' and picks his favourites after signing…
McPake is delighted to get Todd tied down on a new deal. Images: Craig Brown.
James McPake confirms interest from other clubs as Matty Todd signs new 3-year deal…
Kevin Lobban (right) nearly hit an employee after the petrol pump wrecking spree.
MMA fighter jailed after drunken crash into Dundee petrol pump
One of the outbreaks is at St John's RC High School
Boys aged 12 and 14 charged over break-in at Dundee high school
The Isle of May will reopen to the public. Image: Patricia and Angus Macdonald/ NatureScot
Isle of May reopens to public after bird flu closure
Elderly people are being asked to hand over money (stock picture). Image: Ruslan Guzov
Elderly people targeted in Fife pharmacy scam
Kevin Bowie (left) has failed in an appeal regarding the death of Michael McArthur (right).
Company boss fails in appeal after Perthshire death fall
Derek Millar died after a crash in Carnoustie. Image: Supplied
Carnoustie crash victim had just beaten cancer, mum reveals

Editor's Picks

Most Commented