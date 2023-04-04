Paul O’Grady’s producer to pay tribute on Boom Radio Easter broadcast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paul O’Grady’s producer to pay tribute on Boom Radio Easter broadcast

By Press Association
Producer Malcolm Prince and Paul O’Grady (Emilie Sandy Photography/PA)
Producer Malcolm Prince and Paul O’Grady (Emilie Sandy Photography/PA)

Paul O’Grady’s long-time radio producer will pay tribute to the late star on Boom Radio on Easter Sunday.

Malcolm Prince worked with O’Grady at both BBC Radio 2 and later Boom Radio, an independent station aimed at baby boomers, up until O’Grady’s death last week.

In a slot originally scheduled for a special Easter broadcast from O’Grady and Prince, the producer will pay tribute to his late friend and colleague, who will “will never really leave us”, ahead of a rebroadcast of the pair’s Boom Radio Christmas Day show.

Paul O’Grady death
Malcolm Prince with Paul O’Grady and his dog Conchita (Emilie Sandy Photography/PA)

Prince will introduce the festive show on Sunday, saying: “Right now, you should be hearing the song Stop Me If You’ve Heard It All Before by Billy Ocean. It would have been the opening track of the Team POG (Paul O’Grady) Easter Day show – but sadly that’s not to be.

“Paul’s sudden death on March 28 shocked us all. His family, friends and fans – we all feel robbed, but I think we should count ourselves lucky, because Paul O’Grady will never really leave us.

“We have his award-winning books, we can still watch his hilarious chat shows and sitcoms, learn from his travelogues and documentaries and remember thousands of his live performances on stage.”

The two-hour show originally aired on Christmas Day last year and will be played in its entirety, including all the festive elements.

Prince will add that for himself and O’Grady – who died “unexpectedly but peacefully” at the age of 67 – their Christmas Day show was particularly special despite O’Grady not being a huge fan of Christmas.

He says: “Paul knew it was a privilege to be there on Christmas Day with you.

“Oh, and that description of me being his long-suffering producer — well don’t believe a word of it. I loved you every minute.”

Paul O’Grady death
O’Grady first joined Boom Radio for a one-off special last Christmas (Doug Peters/PA)

O’Grady had originally been scheduled to make his return to the airwaves for the show following his departure from BBC Radio 2.

O’Grady first joined Boom Radio for a one-off special last Christmas after 14 years at Radio 2, with his festive broadcast pulling in a record number of listeners, according to the station.

Of the upcoming rebroadcast, Boom Radio programme director David Lloyd said: “Hearing Chris Rea’s Driving Home For Christmas as the first song – on an April day – may feel odd, but it won’t be the first time that Paul has played Christmas songs in April!

“It will be so poignant to hear the show one more time.”

Boom Radio was founded during the pandemic by former radio executives Lloyd and Phil Riley and saw presenters hosting shows and playing music from their garden sheds and bedrooms.

Prince will introduce the rebroadcast of O’Grady’s Boom Radio festive show on April 9 at 2pm.

