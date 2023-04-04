Grey’s Anatomy star Caterina Scorsone saves children from house fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Grey’s Anatomy star Caterina Scorsone saves children from house fire

By Press Association
Grey’s Anatomy star Caterina Scorsone has said she saved her three children from a fire that destroyed their home and led to the deaths of their four pets (Hyperstar/Alamy/PA)
Grey’s Anatomy star Caterina Scorsone has said she saved her three children from a fire that destroyed their home.

The Canadian-American actress, known for playing Dr Amelia Shepherd in the ABC medical drama, told her Instagram followers the blaze had also led to the deaths of their four pets.

The 41-year-old shared a series of photos showing the damage to their living room, alongside images of the animals, and said the incident happened a number of months ago.

 

Scorsone wrote: “While getting my kids ready for bed and finishing bath time, smoke began to seep up through the grout around the tub. When I looked down the hallway a river of thick black smoke had already formed and was filling the house.

“One thing about fires: they happen fast. I had about two minutes to get my three kids out of the house, and we escaped with less than shoes on our feet. But we got out. And for that I am eternally grateful.

“Heartbreakingly, we lost all four of our pets. We are still sitting with that loss, but we are lucky we got to love them at all.”

The actress said her post was not about the fire but instead about “community”.

“This is a love letter to the incredible people that showed up and the incredible ways that they did,” she added.

“Thank you to the firefighters and the investigators (thank you Trey!) Thank you to my neighbor who answered our frantic knocks at her door.”

She also thanked the parents at her children’s school who sent toys and books, her co-stars from Grey’s Anatomy and its production company, Shondaland, who offered clothing and supplies, and her sisters who flew in to “handle logistics”.

Scorsone said she had learnt “the only thing that matters is community”, adding: “We would not be here without it and we are so grateful. Thank you.”

Grey’s Anatomy actress Camilla Luddington was among those sending messages of support to co-star Caterina Scorsone (Ian West/PA)

Among those posting messages of support were Jake Borelli, who played Dr Levi Schmitt in Grey’s Anatomy, and Camilla Luddington, who played Dr Jo Wilson.

Grey’s Anatomy focuses on the lives of surgical interns, residents, and attendings at the Seattle’s Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital as they develop into seasoned doctors while balancing personal and professional relationships.

The series is the longest-running scripted primetime show currently airing on US network ABC, and the longest scripted primetime series carried by ABC.

