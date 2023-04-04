Graham Norton to host first Irish original Prime Video series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Graham Norton to host first Irish original Prime Video series

By Press Association
Graham Norton (Matt Crossick/PA)
Graham Norton (Matt Crossick/PA)

Graham Norton is set to host the first Irish original series on Prime Video, which will see the chat show host pit Irish comedy stars against each other to see who will have the last laugh.

The 60-year-old Irish TV presenter and comedian will present LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland, a six-part comedy series which will be filmed in Dublin later this year.

During the series, which will air on Prime Video in 2024, Norton will bring together 10 of Ireland’s top comics who will attempt to make each other laugh using any method and any means, but without cracking a smile themselves.

Speaking about the show, Norton said: “I’m thrilled to be the host for the first Irish Original, LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland on Prime Video, and to be working on home ground for the first time in many, many years.

“I’m so proud of our comedy culture and it’s wonderful to have a platform to showcase Irish talent to a global audience.

“I can’t wait to see what our comedy masterminds do to get the laughter going.”

Eurovision 2023
Graham Norton is to host LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland for Prime Video (Victoria Jones/PA)

The series will see the competing comedians attempting to hold in their laughter as the clock counts down, with the competitor who manages to outlast their rivals crowned the first winner of LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland.

The show will also feature a number of celebrity cameos.

Dan Grabiner, head of originals for UK and Northern Europe at Amazon Studios, said: “Ireland is home to world-class comedy and a booming television scene. We can’t wait to celebrate and be part of that with our first Irish original production.”

Norton is best known for his popular BBC One chat show The Graham Norton Show and is also a regular host of the BBC’s Eurovision Song Contest coverage.

He has also hosted fundraising show Comic Relief and currently presents a weekend show on Virgin Radio.

LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland is adapted from Documental, a successful Amazon series in Japan, which sees creator and presenter Hitoshi Matsumoto lead 10 comedians betting their own money in an anything goes “battle of laughter behind closed doors”.

The forthcoming Irish series will be the latest version of the LOL: Last One Laughing format, which has also been aired in countries including Italy, Germany, Mexico, Australia, India, Brazil, Canada and the Netherlands.

The local versions feature a range of celebrity hosts, including comedian and film star Rebel Wilson for the Australian edition.

Prime Video recently confirmed LOL: Last One Laughing South Africa as the streaming service’s first South African original, which is set to be hosted by comedian Trevor Noah.

