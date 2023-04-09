Alison Hammond apologises over comments about singing in theatres

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alison Hammond apologises over comments about singing in theatres

By Press Association
Alison Hammond (Ian West/PA)
Alison Hammond (Ian West/PA)

Alison Hammond has apologised over comments she made about whether theatregoers should be allowed to sing along during musicals.

The 48-year-old This Morning presenter discussed and laughed about the topic on the ITV daytime show with her co-host Dermot O’Leary and broadcaster Vanessa Feltz.

Hammond’s comments, which included “I can’t believe it” and “I’d be devastated”, came after reports that the Palace Theatre in Manchester had pre-warned audience members they would not be permitted to sing during performances of The Bodyguard musical.

In a post on social media on Sunday, Hammond wrote: “After reflection and the comments I made on Wednesday’s show I want to apologise to anyone who I offended, especially the incredibly talented theatre performers, who I have the utmost respect for.

“I had no idea the level of disruption audiences were causing and tried to make light of the topic on Wednesday’s show, and for that I’m truly sorry.

“I’m a great supporter of theatre and the arts and would never sing at the top of my lungs at any performance, I was wrong in what I said and I’ve given this a lot of thought over the past few days and believe I was wrong.

“On Thursday evening, I attended a performance of the GBBO, the musical which I absolutely loved and gave a standing ovation, theatre is a magical experience for me and my family.

“I want to use my platform for good as always and want to stand up with the performers, front of house and theatre staff especially after seeing what happened at The Bodyguard in Manchester which has made me sick to my stomach.

“Once again. I’m truly sorry, but trust me, I will do better in the future. Alison x.”

During the discussion on This Morning, Hammond read out details of how the no-singing rules were being enforced at the Palace Theatre, before saying: “I can’t believe it. I’d be devastated and I’m not even going to that show.”

To which 61-year-old Feltz said: “Isn’t the whole point of going to a musical that you know, that you sing along to all the bits you know and when you don’t know the words you just make them up?”

Hammond replied: “Of course.”

While Feltz added: “I mean isn’t that what everybody does very, very loudly while eating an ice cream?”

Two audience members were removed from a performance of The Bodyguard on Friday evening, which was also subsequently prematurely ended, for loudly singing the show’s famous track I Will Always Love You.

Witnesses told the PA news agency that the pair were “forcibly removed” from their seats during a performance at the Palace Theatre and were spoken to by attending police officers.

