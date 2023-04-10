Danny Dyer says Chris Eubank goes on ’emotional journey’ in new reality show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Danny Dyer says Chris Eubank goes on ’emotional journey’ in new reality show

By Press Association
Donna Preston, Nicola Adams, Chloe Burrows, Chris Eubank, Danny Dyer, Paul Gascoigne, Chris McCausland, Max George and Scarlett Moffatt (Jonathan Ford/Channel 4/PA)
Danny Dyer has said “the journey that man goes on is an emotional one” while discussing Chris Eubank’s experience in upcoming reality show Scared Of The Dark.

The 45-year-old actor presents the Channel 4 programme, which will see eight celebrities living together in a completely pitch-black bunker for eight days.

Speaking about the 56-year-old former professional boxer, who is one of the famous faces taking on the challenge, Dyer said: “He said some interesting stuff about how he’s more fearful of stuff that happens in the light.

“And I’ll back him on that, because that’s where there are some very shady things going on and there’s a lot of people out there that, especially in our industry, that can be quite scary, and it’s very cutthroat and ruthless.

“So, he makes a good point, actually, it’s scary actually in the light at the moment, maybe it won’t be so bad in the dark. And then again, I won’t give it away, but the journey that man goes on is an emotional one.”

Dyer also suggested Eubank struggles to see eye-to-eye with some of his fellow celebrities. While explaining the relationship between Eubank and fellow boxer Nicola Adams, Dyer said: “He’s the ‘Sheriff of Chivalry’, I believe, whatever the f*** that is!

“They’re very different people, Nicola Adams is a very, very, very sweet woman. You’d think they’d bond, but they don’t. They don’t really gravitate towards each other. And so, Chris does struggle. And again, he’s brilliant in telly, you need him to bring his madness and he doesn’t like swearing, and the others, including the host, swear like a f****** trooper.”

Scared of The Dark will see Eubank and Adams joined by Love Island star Chloe Burrows, former professional footballer Paul Gascoigne, The Wanted singer Max George, comedian Chris McCausland, TV personality Scarlett Moffatt and actress Donna Preston.

Chris Eubank stars in new Channel 4 reality show Scared Of The Dark (Jonathan Ford/Channel 4/PA)

The contestants will enter a purpose-built living space designed to block out any light and rigged with 50 infrared cameras.

While discussing how he prepared for the show, Eubank explained: “My entire life has been my preparation. It’s no different at all. What you call different is an illusion. I’m a man. I’m not a child any more. So you think like a man. You think like the person your mother taught you to be. They taught me to be a king and so that’s what I am.”

Eubank also said he does not expect to face difficulties during the process as a result of his life in the public eye, adding: “I don’t understand difficulties. I’ve overcome all of the difficulties. Look at what they’ve written about me over the years. Look at the lies that has been said about me.

“My response to all negative comments about me from 1989, since I’ve been in the public eye, I’ve dealt with it like a gentleman. When they hated me, I never hated them. I’ve always loved everyone irrespective.”

Olympic boxer Nicola Adams will also feature in the show (Jonathan Ford/Channel 4/PA)

The show will see the celebrities attempt to get to grips with living in the dark and complete a series of challenges to attempt to win some respite time in the light.

To leave The Bunker the celebrities must shout “I’m scared of the dark” after which they will be escorted into the light.

Clinical psychiatrist Dr Tharaka Gunarathne will watch over the celebrities during their time in the experiment and observe their behaviour with Dyer.

Scared Of The Dark begins on Channel 4 on April 16 at 9pm and runs over five consecutive nights.

Donna Preston, Nicola Adams, Chloe Burrows, Chris Eubank, Danny Dyer, Paul Gascoigne, Chris McCausland, Max George and Scarlett Moffatt (Jonathan Ford/Channel 4/PA)
