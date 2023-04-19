Britain’s Got Talent fire stunt prompts hundreds of Ofcom complaints By Press Association April 19 2023, 2.08pm Share Britain’s Got Talent fire stunt prompts hundreds of Ofcom complaints Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/lifestyle/4318480/britains-got-talent-fire-stunt-prompts-hundreds-of-ofcom-complaints/ Copy Link Bruno Tonioli, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden, and Simon Cowell, arriving for the Britain’s Got Talent auditions (Peter Byrne/PA) Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]]