James Corden’s most memorable moments on The Late Late Show

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Since taking over as presenter of The Late Late Show from Craig Ferguson in 2015, James Corden has made the US talk show his own.

Through candid interviews with some of the world’s most famous people, to viral clips and popular segments, the British comedian has become a stateside household name.

Here the PA news agency looks back on some of Corden’s most memorable moments from the past eight years of hosting the show.

In honor of the @latelateshow final episodes we want to know… What's been your ALL time favorite memory from the show? #LastLastLateLateShows pic.twitter.com/MoBRsGd2fU — CBS (@CBS) April 13, 2023

– Carpool Karaoke

Corden’s most well-known and popular segment sees him “drive to work” with different musicians, singing their back catalogue over the radio and discussing their careers.

The segment has seen him interview some of the biggest names in the music industry, including Red Hot Chili Peppers, Sir Paul McCartney and Adele.

During Adele’s appearance, filmed in London, the singer produced multiple viral moments, including downing an entire cup of tea, and showing off her rap skills.

Carpool Karaoke also featured an appearance from former first lady Michelle Obama (The Late Late Show/CBS/PA)

Carpool Karaoke also featured an appearance from former US first lady Michelle Obama, who sang songs by Stevie Wonder and Beyonce, before being “dropped off” by Corden at the White House.

– One Direction appearances

Some of the show’s most popular guests have been former boy band One Direction, who have appeared multiple times, both as a group and individually following their split.

Aside from their own Carpool Karaoke, one of the most viral moments involved a game of Tattoo Roulette which resulted in Harry Styles losing and being given a tattoo live on air.

The megastar said he felt “a bit woozy” while receiving the tattoo, which read “Late Late”, but was hailed by Corden as an “incredible sport”.

Styles has been confirmed to appear on Corden’s final episode of The Late Late Show on Thursday April 27, sparking rumours of a possible One Direction reunion that have since been debunked.

– Spill Your Guts Or Fill Your Guts

In perhaps the most revolting segment of the show, Corden sits down with celebrities for a game involving answering personal questions or eating disgusting food.

It has featured notable appearances from US pop megastar Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber and reality star Kim Kardashian.

During her appearance, Kardashian revealed she thought Khloe Kardashian was her least fashionable family member, but opted to drink a sardine smoothie rather than confirm rumours of her sisters’ pregnancies.

– Crosswalk musicals and concerts

Somewhat of a hit-or-miss segment, the Crosswalk concerts saw Corden and friends stop traffic in various US cities to give impromptu performances.

Looking back at our Frozen #CrosswalkTheMusical with a little help from @joshgad and @idinamenzel!https://t.co/hKCAgmIMZN — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) April 10, 2023

They have included appearances from K-pop stars BTS, as well as comedian Will Ferrell and Broadway stars Hugh Jackman and Josh Gad.

In one of the most infamous Crosswalk musicals, Corden appeared alongside Cinderella castmates Camila Cabello, Idina Menzel and Billy Porter, dressed as a large mouse in Los Angeles.

His hip thrusting dance moves went viral on social media, though many were unimpressed by the antics.

– Stunts

Corden has been involved in various high-octane stunts, including Nitro Circus stunt driving, rappelling down the front of the CBS studio building, and skydiving with Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise.

Host a late night talk show. they said.It will be safe, they said. pic.twitter.com/xlspaHyhBX — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) April 14, 2023

Ahead of the release of Cruise’s blockbuster sequel Top Gun: Maverick, he was also flown upside down by the actor in a fighter jet.

“You are my Goose,” Cruise told him, to which Corden replied: “When you say that it makes me feel excited and then I realise that Goose dies at the end of the film.”

– Serious messages

As well as light-hearted sketches and celebrity interviews, Corden has often taken moments to address serious issues around the world on his show.

He has dedicated monologues on the show to speak about events including the outbreak of war in Ukraine, the US Supreme Court ruling on abortion, and the 2022 Texas school shooting.

James comments on the horrible events that occurred in Uvalde, Texas pic.twitter.com/62wdzI1Miw — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) May 25, 2022

He has also addressed tragedies back home, including the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing, and was among those paying tribute to the Queen following her death.

Corden used his show’s opening remarks to express his gratitude to the late monarch, telling audiences he was “so thankful and grateful for the incredible service and leadership she has shown during all of our lifetimes”.