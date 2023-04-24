James Corden’s most memorable moments on The Late Late Show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

James Corden’s most memorable moments on The Late Late Show

By Press Association
James Corden (PA)
James Corden (PA)

Since taking over as presenter of The Late Late Show from Craig Ferguson in 2015, James Corden has made the US talk show his own.

Through candid interviews with some of the world’s most famous people, to viral clips and popular segments, the British comedian has become a stateside household name.

Here the PA news agency looks back on some of Corden’s most memorable moments from the past eight years of hosting the show.

– Carpool Karaoke

Corden’s most well-known and popular segment sees him “drive to work” with different musicians, singing their back catalogue over the radio and discussing their careers.

The segment has seen him interview some of the biggest names in the music industry, including Red Hot Chili Peppers, Sir Paul McCartney and Adele.

During Adele’s appearance, filmed in London, the singer produced multiple viral moments, including downing an entire cup of tea, and showing off her rap skills.

Late, Late Show
Carpool Karaoke also featured an appearance from former first lady Michelle Obama (The Late Late Show/CBS/PA)

Carpool Karaoke also featured an appearance from former US first lady Michelle Obama, who sang songs by Stevie Wonder and Beyonce, before being “dropped off” by Corden at the White House.

– One Direction appearances

Some of the show’s most popular guests have been former boy band One Direction, who have appeared multiple times, both as a group and individually following their split.

Aside from their own Carpool Karaoke, one of the most viral moments involved a game of Tattoo Roulette which resulted in Harry Styles losing and being given a tattoo live on air.

The megastar said he felt “a bit woozy” while receiving the tattoo, which read “Late Late”, but was hailed by Corden as an “incredible sport”.

Styles has been confirmed to appear on Corden’s final episode of The Late Late Show on Thursday April 27, sparking rumours of a possible One Direction reunion that have since been debunked.

– Spill Your Guts Or Fill Your Guts

In perhaps the most revolting segment of the show, Corden sits down with celebrities for a game involving answering personal questions or eating disgusting food.

It has featured notable appearances from US pop megastar Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber and reality star Kim Kardashian.

During her appearance, Kardashian revealed she thought Khloe Kardashian was her least fashionable family member, but opted to drink a sardine smoothie rather than confirm rumours of her sisters’ pregnancies.

– Crosswalk musicals and concerts

Somewhat of a hit-or-miss segment, the Crosswalk concerts saw Corden and friends stop traffic in various US cities to give impromptu performances.

They have included appearances from K-pop stars BTS, as well as comedian Will Ferrell and Broadway stars Hugh Jackman and Josh Gad.

In one of the most infamous Crosswalk musicals, Corden appeared alongside Cinderella castmates Camila Cabello, Idina Menzel and Billy Porter, dressed as a large mouse in Los Angeles.

His hip thrusting dance moves went viral on social media, though many were unimpressed by the antics.

– Stunts

Corden has been involved in various high-octane stunts, including Nitro Circus stunt driving, rappelling down the front of the CBS studio building, and skydiving with Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise.

Ahead of the release of Cruise’s blockbuster sequel Top Gun: Maverick, he was also flown upside down by the actor in a fighter jet.

“You are my Goose,” Cruise told him, to which Corden replied: “When you say that it makes me feel excited and then I realise that Goose dies at the end of the film.”

– Serious messages

As well as light-hearted sketches and celebrity interviews, Corden has often taken moments to address serious issues around the world on his show.

He has dedicated monologues on the show to speak about events including the outbreak of war in Ukraine, the US Supreme Court ruling on abortion, and the 2022 Texas school shooting.

He has also addressed tragedies back home, including the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing, and was among those paying tribute to the Queen following her death.

Corden used his show’s opening remarks to express his gratitude to the late monarch, telling audiences he was “so thankful and grateful for the incredible service and leadership she has shown during all of our lifetimes”.

