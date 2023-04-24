Britain’s Got Talent group say UK ‘not ready’ for their semi-final performance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Britain’s Got Talent group say UK ‘not ready’ for their semi-final performance

By Press Association
(PA)
(PA)

Britain’s Got Talent contestants Chickenshed have warned “the UK isn’t ready” for what they have in store for the show’s semi-final.

Judge Alesha Dixon pressed the golden buzzer for the north London theatre group this weekend following their singing and dancing routine to Wonder by Naughty Boy featuring Emeli Sande.

The group will be fast-tracked to the show’s live semi-finals where they hope to recreate their first-round success.

Chickenshed performer Gabriel Palmer, 20, told the PA news agency: “It is a weird feeling right now, we are still trying to wrap our heads around it, but we’re working extremely hard to make sure that first performance we did is not a fluke, and we’re just working really hard to make sure that we put out another great performance.”

Jimmy Adamou, 23 said he was excited to head straight to the live shows, adding: “The UK isn’t ready.”

Dixon struggled to hold back her tears while she watched the group perform and she said it was an “honour” to send the group through as they pride themselves on inclusivity and celebrate young people.

Speaking to the group after she pressed the golden buzzer, Dixon said: “I love every single thing that you stand for and that you represent, inclusivity is so important, everybody feeling represented, and you do that in abundance.

“You’re giving young people this incredible opportunity and platform and honestly, I don’t know what else is more important than that.”

Reacting to the performance, judge Simon Cowell said: “I’ve known about Chickenshed for a long time and I’ve always wondered when is the year you’re going to come on Britain’s Got Talent and this performance summed up everything you do.

“This really, really, really, really is a golden buzzer audition, that’s what it is for.”

Chickenshed member Cara McInanny, 26, said the moment she saw the gold confetti start to flicker down made her proud of the 800-strong theatre group.

She told PA: “She got our message, she got the conversations that we were trying to say on stage.

“I looked around and at first I didn’t realise what was going on because everyone reacted in a different way. Some people were screaming, some were crying, some people were confused.”

Mr Adamou added: “No matter how short-lived our Britain’s Got Talent journey – we are on a long-term journey which will carry on and on.  We are not giving up on celebrating our young people.”

The group hope their performances will help show their potential and believe they can blow away their audiences.

Mr Palmer said: “We’re the future generation. We’re the people that’s going to be taking the world forward so if you don’t believe in us how are we going to do that.

“I’m glad that we get to be on the show and have the opportunity to send that message that you need to really believe in us, you need to give us that chance to be great.”

Britain’s Got Talent continues on ITV1 and STV.

