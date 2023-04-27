James Corden feeling ‘pride’ after filming final episode of The Late Late Show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
James Corden feeling ‘pride’ after filming final episode of The Late Late Show

By Press Association
James Corden (Beresford Hodge/PA)
James Corden (Beresford Hodge/PA)

James Corden has described the experience of filming his last episode of The Late Late Show as “crazy” but admitted he knows in his “core” it is time for him to move on.

The British comedian, 44, has hosted the US talk show for more than eight years, becoming a household name in the country and rubbing shoulder with Hollywood stars.

He called in to the BBC Radio 2 breakfast show after the final recording, which will air on Thursday night, telling host Zoe Ball: “It is a strange one, I haven’t really ever felt like this before.”

Keeping his voice hushed due to his wife, children, parents and close friends being asleep in the house, Corden confirmed US comedian Will Ferrell and pop superstar Harry Styles will feature, while Coldplay frontman Chris Martin will play as part of the house band.

He also teased a segment in which he and Tom Cruise perform as Timon and Pumbaa in a production of The Lion King at the Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles.

Reflecting on the BBC sitcom that made his name, Corden said: “I can remember when we did the last episode of season three of Gavin & Stacey and I can remember sitting with Ruth Jones and crying.

“But, obviously, those shows we would shoot in blocks and then you would go off and do other things, and then you would come back and shoot again, whereas this has been a pretty constant eight years.

“Tomorrow is going to be our 1,200th show, which is, let’s be honest, it’s too much.

“It’s crazy but I feel good about it.

“I just know in my core that it’s the right thing to do for so many personal and professional reasons.

“We’re really going to try and go out with a bang.

“The last few shows we have done have been brilliant, the atmosphere in the studio is great.

“We have had some really big guests come down and do stuff, and tomorrow’s show is going to be great.

“I just want to cherish it and not spend the whole day crying.

“Just spend the whole day just feeling pride and gratitude and joy about it all really.”

Corden said he had never expected the show to become a success, describing the experience as a “glorious ride”.

“I don’t look like I should be hosting an American late night talk show. I’m from High Wycombe. This isn’t a road that’s often travelled,” he said.

Adele, a long-time friend of Corden’s, will return for a final instalment of Carpool Karaoke, due to air as an hour-long special before the main show on Thursday.

“We have known each other for quite a long time and then really when we moved here (to Los Angeles), we moved about five days apart,” he told Ball.

“Our families have been pretty intertwined really.

“I wasn’t expecting that carpool to happen. I don’t know. I just can’t believe she did it for us.

“I just can’t believe that she showed up for us in that way.”

Previous guests on the show have included Sir Paul McCartney, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Justin Bieber, Stevie Wonder and Mariah Carey.

The final run has featured the typical run of stars including return visits from the likes of Josh Gad, Gal Gadot, Mila Kunis, the Jonas Brothers and Billie Eilish.

Corden’s final episode of The Late Late Show will air on Thursday on US network CBS.

