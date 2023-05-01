US remake of Mock The Week greenlit by Amazon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
US remake of Mock The Week greenlit by Amazon

By Press Association
US remake of Mock The Week greenlit by Amazon (BBC/PA)
US remake of Mock The Week greenlit by Amazon (BBC/PA)

A US remake of popular topical comedy show Mock The Week has been greenlit by Amazon.

It will be executive-produced by former host of The Daily Show Trevor Noah, and the show’s original creator Dan Patterson.

The BBC comedy show, hosted by comedian Dara O Briain, ran for 17 years until it was decommissioned in 2022.

Mock The Week's Ed Byrne, Dara O'Briain and Andy Parsons
The BBC comedy show, hosted by comedian Dara O Briain, ran for 17 years until it was decommissioned in 2022 (Comic Relief/PA)

The half-hour panel programme featured two teams of comedians taking satirical swipes at current news, pop culture, and world events through a combination of stand-up comedy and improvised games.

The UK series featured regular appearances from comedians Hugh Dennis, Frankie Boyle, Russell Howard, Andy Parsons, Ed Gamble and Nish Kumar.

Amazon Freevee, Amazon’s free streaming service, announced a series pick-up for a US remake of the show on Monday, with production set to begin in 2024.

A host will be announced at a later date.

“Two things I’m most passionate about in life are paying my landlord and making people laugh,” said Noah, who stood down as host of The Daily Show in December last year.

The 91st Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
The remake will be executive produced by US comedian Trevor Noah and the show’s original creator Dan Patterson (PA)

“We could all use a little bit more laughter as we continue to navigate today’s crazy world.

“By bringing Mock The Week to America with the talented Dan Patterson, I’m looking forward to doing just that.”

“After 21 successful seasons on the BBC, we can’t wait to bring the format to the US and work with America’s deep pool of brilliant comedians,” Patterson added.

Throughout its time on the air, Mock The Week aired a total of 232 episodes, and featured 131 comedians.

The first episodes aired in June 2005 and over the years featured comedy stars including Boyle, Howard, Chris Addison and Rory Bremner.

The US version of Mock The Week will be executive produced by Patterson, Noah, Mark Leveson, Norman Aladjem, Sanaz Yamin, Derek Van Pelt, and Rob Lee.

The series is produced by Angst Productions, Day Zero Productions, Mainstay Entertainment, and Amazon Studios.

Noah is represented by CAA, Mainstay Entertainment, Hansen Jacobson and Jill Fritzo PR.

