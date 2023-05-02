Florence Pugh debuts shaved head at her first ever Met Gala

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Florence Pugh debuts shaved head at her first ever Met Gala

By Press Association
Florence Pugh debuts shaved head at her first Met Gala (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Florence Pugh debuts shaved head at her first Met Gala (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Florence Pugh debuted a fresh new buzzcut as she arrived for her first Met Gala appearance.

The British actor said she had been keeping the look a secret “for about three weeks” ahead of its grand reveal on one of the biggest nights in the fashion calendar.

She said she had undergone her transformation for upcoming film We Live In Time, in which she stars with Andrew Garfield, and that it had felt “unbelievable”.

2023 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala
The British actor said she had been keeping the look a secret ‘for about three weeks’ ahead of its grand reveal on Monday (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

“It was required for the job that I happily wanted to do and I thought what is the best way to release it to the world than at the Met,” she told US outlets on the event’s carpet.

“I’ve been keeping it under wraps for about three weeks now.”

She added: “I’m very happy to have it here with this look, it makes everything perfect.”

2023 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala
Florence Pugh (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Recently announced as the newest ambassador for Italian fashion house Valentino, Pugh wore a dramatic white gown with a long train trailing across the carpet by the brand to the Met.

Her ensemble played off late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld’s love of a monochromatic colour palette with the white dress complemented by a black bow and a towering black feathered headpiece.

Announcing her partnership with Valentino, Pugh said she was “shocked and ecstatic” and thanked the fashion house for “letting me be me”.

“Truly an honour to continue creating art with my family at Valentino,” she said on Instagram.

“Working with talented people is one thing, but to work with talented people who are great friends feeds the soul! And this campaign truly did feed the soul. Thank you for letting me be me.”

