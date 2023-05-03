Sophie Raworth and Joe Swift to lead BBC coverage of Chelsea Flower Show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sophie Raworth and Joe Swift to lead BBC coverage of Chelsea Flower Show

By Press Association
Sophie Raworth and Joe Swift to lead BBC coverage of Chelsea Flower Show 2023 (Yui Mok/PA)
Sophie Raworth and Joe Swift to lead BBC coverage of Chelsea Flower Show 2023 (Yui Mok/PA)

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show will return this month with Sophie Raworth and Joe Swift again leading the BBC’s presenting line-up.

The annual gardening social event will be broadcast on BBC One from Sunday May 21, kicking off with a Countdown To Chelsea at 6pm.

Raworth, Swift and Monty Don will be on air for eight days of broadcasts on BBC One and BBC Two, where they will review and analyse this year’s garden designs and highlight the floral innovation on display.

They will be joined by Nicki Chapman and Angellica Bell, who will front the daytime coverage, offering viewers practical tips and advice on how to make the most of their gardens.

Chelsea Flower Show 2022
The event will be broadcast on BBC One from Sunday May 21 (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The BBC said themes of this year’s show include inclusivity and promoting gardening for all, how to garden in an ever-changing climate, and uncovering the value of gardening for health and wellbeing.

Presenters will also share money-saving gardening ideas and seasonal solutions to common problems.

Also returning this year are Dame Mary Berry, JJ Chalmers and Chris Balvin, as well as a range of gardening experts including Adam Frost, Frances Tophill and Arit Anderson.

Gardeners’ World presenter Sue Kent is also joining the 2023 line-up.

On Wednesday May 24 Raworth and Swift will launch the RHS People’s Choice Award on BBC One, with the winner being announced on the programme on Friday 26 at 7.30pm.

Chelsea Flower Show 2022
Dame Mary Berry will return to assist coverage of the show (Yui Mok/PA)

Catherine Catton, BBC head of factual entertainment and events, said: “We are delighted to be back at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show and can’t wait to see this year’s stunning garden designs and to find out more about the green ethos behind them.”

Commissioning editor for BBC daytime, Lindsay Bradbury, added: “A key theme of this year’s event will be making gardening cost-effective and accessible to all.

“I hope we can encourage more people to don their gardening gloves and get the best value out of their outdoor space.

“Our daytime coverage will provide helpful tips on how you can stay thrifty while flexing your green fingers.”

Coverage of this year’s RHS Chelsea Flower Show will begin on Sunday May 21 at 6pm and conclude with a 60-minute highlights show on Sunday May 28, also starting at 6pm.

