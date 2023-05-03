Bradley Walsh and his son Barney will host BBC’s revival of Gladiators

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bradley Walsh and his son Barney will host BBC’s revival of Gladiators

By Press Association
Bradley and Barney Walsh (Ian West/PA)
Bradley and Barney Walsh (Ian West/PA)

Bradley Walsh and his son Barney have been announced as the new hosts of sports entertainment show Gladiators.

Gladiators was originally broadcast from 1992 to 2000 and is set to be revived on the BBC with an 11-episode series being filmed this year.

The BBC said the show “has always been a huge part of the Walsh family” as Bradley’s wife Donna was head choreographer for the Gladiator cheerleaders and Bradley appeared in the Celebrities vs Jockeys special in 1997.

Bradley, who presents hit ITV quiz show The Chase, said: “Wow! I can’t believe that I’ve been asked to be part of this iconic show.

“I used to sit backstage, or in the audience, every week watching my wife be part of this juggernaut and now I get to co-host a new version of Gladiators!!! Saturday night family entertainment at its best… Are you ready?!”

Barney, who also stars alongside his father in ITV comedy travel series Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad, said: “Gladiators has been a massive part of our family and it’s an honour to be asked to co-host this iconic show.

“I’m so excited for everyone to see the spectacle, elite athletes and fantastic family entertainment that is Gladiators.”

National Television Awards 2015 – Arrivals – London
Bradley Walsh and his wife Donna with their son Barney (Anthony Devlin/PA)

The new series will see a new generation of “superhuman Gladiators” compete against a brave set of contenders in the test of speed and strength.

They will take part in a series of brand new games alongside classic challenges including fan favourites Duel, Hang Tough and The Eliminator – the gruelling obstacle course – when the competition kicks off at the Utilita Arena Sheffield around June 2023.

Gladiators did return to TV screens on Sky between 2008 and 2009, and at its peak in the 1990s drew huge audiences to the Saturday evening ITV slot.

