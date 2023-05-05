Four celebrities battle for survival in nail-biting trial on I’m A Celebrity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Four celebrities battle for survival in nail-biting trial on I’m A Celebrity

By Press Association
Stars are taking part in I’m A Celebrity… South Africa (ITV/PA)
Stars are taking part in I’m A Celebrity… South Africa (ITV/PA)

Georgia Toffolo, Andy Whyment, Myleene Klass and Jordan Banjo have battled to stay on I’m A Celebrity…South Africa during a tense head-to-head trial.

The camp’s pride leaders Joe Swash and Dean Gaffney were tasked with picking two members from each of their prides to go head-to-head in a “straight race” for survival on Friday’s episode.

Former Made In Chelsea star Toffolo and actor Whyment were chosen for Swash’s green team, who have lost every challenge to date, while former Hear’Say singer Klass and radio DJ Banjo were picked for Gaffney’s yellow team.

The four celebrities were trapped in four separate mine shafts and covered in sticky molasses where they had to dig for golden nuggets before placing on a pair of scales.

The first pair to tip the scales will win a picnic at a waterfall along with “celebratory bubbles”, while the losing pair will be immediately eliminated from the ITV reality show.

During the nail-biting trial, Klass struggled to find golden nuggets and both her and Whyment dropped their discoveries en route out of the mine shaft – which were automatically disqualified.

Co-host Declan Donnelly said: “This is going to be close,” with the outcome of the trial set to air next Monday.

The episode also saw actor and TV presenter Swash complain he had the “worst outro ever” on EastEnders as the campmates discuss their challenging experiences in the media industry.

Friday’s episode saw the contestants discuss the BBC One soap opera as both Swash and fellow new arrival Gaffney previously starred in it.

Gaffney, who played Robbie Jackson on the show, revealed that he would go back to the show even after returning five times already.

The discussion led to Swash, who previously portrayed Mickey Miller on the show, admitting: “I wouldn’t mind (going back), you know. Purely because of the family. Because you know what you’re doing, how you’re doing it, when you’re doing it.

“They’ve never asked me to go back in again, not once, mate!”

When asked about how things ended for his character, the actor added: “(It was) the worst outro ever … I didn’t even leave at the end of the episode.

“You know you leave and you get the ‘duff duff’? Mine, I went to Norwich to be a bellboy at a hotel and mid-scene just walked in The Vic, went, ‘See you later’, turned back to Phil, come to me and I’d gone.

“What? That was it? No ‘duff duff’. I was there five years and not one ‘duff duff’!”

Klass also reflected on difficult moments in her career, including alleging that Sir Elton John sent her pop group Hear’Say sympathy flowers after making a rude comment about the band.

She said: “We got sent flowers from Elton John who said we were the ugliest band in pop.

“He realised, ‘maybe I shouldn’t have said that’. He sent ‘sorry’ flowers to us… I look back at that time, it was a different time in history.”

The singer added that the group were also described as “the fattest band in pop” by one of their band managers.

“Rather than the fact we had talent, I could read any music, play most instruments you put in front of me… it came back to ‘fattest band in pop’”, she recalled.

The BBC and representatives for Sir Elton John have been contacted for comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Stephens Bakery in Primrose Lane, Rosyth. Image: Gavin Harper/DC Thomson.
Fife bakery closes shops after worker dies on nightshift
2
Craig Fraser, head of operations with That Bar Lounge and The Loft nightclub. Perth. Image: Bannerman Media
That Bar: Anger as Perth venue told to remove outdoor tables
3
The entrance to Camperdown Park in Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Road closures and parking plans confirmed for Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee
4
Amer Naveed, Kaleem Ahmed, Adil Naseem, Mohammed Naseem and Asif Nazir who are all involved in the project. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Arbroath chip shop owners to open first Angus mosque
5
Mill Street, Perth. Image: Google Street View
Police probe reports man acted inappropriately towards teenage girl on Perth bus
6
The parked vehicle damaged by the Perth Road collision was uplifted from the scene. Image: Supplied
Man, 23, arrested after car collides with parked vehicle in Dundee
7
Michael 'Bomber' Harris made allegations against his ex-wife Rebecca Egerton-Jones.
Ex-military wife cleared of stalking husband at Leuchars Army Base
8
John Carswell loved cycling. Image: Carswell family
John Carswell: Arbroath dad’s family ‘overwhelmed’ by outpouring of grief since road accident tragedy
9
Police outside The Selkie on Exchange Street. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
The Selkie: Man charged in connection with break-in at Dundee restaurant
10
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer will be roaring his side on when they face Queen's Park in Friday night's live TV clash. Image: SNS.
How you can watch Dundee’s Championship title decider against Queen’s Park tonight on TV…