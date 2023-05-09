Will Poulter shares Chris Pratt’s advice on joining Guardians Of The Galaxy film

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Will Poulter shares Chris Pratt’s advice on joining Guardians Of The Galaxy film

By Press Association
Will Poulter (Will Arcand/GQ Hype/PA)
Will Poulter (Will Arcand/GQ Hype/PA)

Will Poulter said Guardians Of The Galaxy star Chris Pratt advised him to “trust” director James Gunn’s innovative ideas when joining the Marvel franchise.

The British actor, whose notable screen credits include We’re The Millers, The Revenant and Midsommar, plays Adam Warlock in the final instalment of the movie trilogy alongside returning actors Pratt, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff and Vin Diesel.

His character, who was created by scientists to be the perfect human, first appeared in Fantastic Four comic books in the 1960s and has since become a mainstay as one of the most powerful superheroes in the Marvel universe.

GQ hype cover star Will Poulter
British GQ Hype cover star Will Poulter (Will Arcand/PA)

Poulter told GQ Hype magazine about the advice he received ahead of filming: “I remember Chris Pratt said to me, ‘Sometimes James (Gunn) is going to throw things at you and you’re going to be like, What are you talking about? You’ve lost your mind. Just trust him’.

“I did that, and by the end I felt really confident in just doing whatever James said.

“Sometimes words like visionary get overused. But James is a visionary, there is no question. The way he’s able to visualise things and then bring them to life is second to none.”

Guardians Of The Galaxy Photocall – London
James Gunn, Zoe Saldana, Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan and Dave Bautista from Guardians Of The Galaxy (PA)

The 30-year-old also reflected on body image while discussing his physical transformation into a superhero for the much-loved franchise.

He said: “It was weird when people started to debate my physical appearance online as to whether it was deemed attractive or unattractive.

“I am very comfortable and secure in the knowledge that I’m not conventionally attractive as I’ve always had remarks about looking unusual – whether it’s my eyebrows or whatever else, people have made a thing of that.

“I think it just speaks to a wider issue, of: why are we discussing or spending so much time discussing people’s physical appearance?”

Read the full feature online at GQ Hype now.

