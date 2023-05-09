Liverpool mayor says Eurovision will be ‘shot in the arm’ for economy post-Covid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Liverpool mayor says Eurovision will be ‘shot in the arm’ for economy post-Covid

By Press Association
Liverpool City Region mayor Steve Rotheram (James Speakman/PA)
Liverpool City Region mayor Steve Rotheram (James Speakman/PA)

Liverpool City Region mayor Steve Rotheram has said the Eurovision Song Contest will be a “shot in the arm” for the local economy following the pandemic.

Mr Rotheram said he expected the events taking place across the city around the main arena live shows to result in £40 million of gross value added.

Liverpool has been transformed with public artworks and installations for the international music competition, which the UK is hosting on behalf of Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.

Speaking at Liverpool Lime Street train station as hundreds of fans arrived for the contest on special services from London and Birmingham, Mr Rotheram told the PA news agency the impact was “already massive”.

He added: “You have seen the amount of people coming in so that is good for the visitor economy.

“We estimate about 40 million of GVA (gross value added) over the next few days and that is enormous because we have gone through the pandemic and problems that we had with those bars and restaurants (being closed).

“We all know what has gone on so this is a real shot in the arm for the economy.”

Mr Rotheram admitted he was not a Eurovision “aficionado” but said he had heard the UK had a “good chance” of winning, alongside Finland and Sweden.

He said he had spoken to the Ukrainian ambassador and the mayor of Lviv, in western Ukraine, who he said would be attending the event in person.

“What they wanted was that Ukrainian flavour,” he said.

“We have gone much further than that.

“Let’s be honest. It should not be here. It should be in Ukraine. We don’t forget that.

“And I think it is really important that the Ukrainian people understand that whilst we are the hosts half of this is with them in mind, even though it is being placed here in this beautiful city of ours.”

