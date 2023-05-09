Ukrainian presenter Julia Sanina: Eurovision has come back to its roots

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ukrainian presenter Julia Sanina: Eurovision has come back to its roots

By Press Association
Eurovision presenter Julia Sanina (James Stack/PA)
Eurovision presenter Julia Sanina (James Stack/PA)

Ukrainian Eurovision presenter Julia Sanina has said the contest has “come back to its own roots” through its support of her country.

The frontwoman of rock band The Hardkiss, 32, is part of the hosting team for the live shows, alongside Graham Norton, Britain’s Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon and Ted Lasso actress Hannah Waddingham.

Ahead of the first semi-final on Tuesday night, she hailed the organisers for showcasing Ukrainian culture throughout the event.

She told the PA news agency: “The Eurovision Song Contest has become something more than the biggest entertainment music show last year and this year.

“It has come back to its own roots and aims which were uniting people in dark times and bringing the feeling of support to everyone.

“And, of course, this is the first time when two countries host together.”

Eurovision began as a technical experiment in television broadcasting in May 1956. After years of growth, it now describes its values as “universality and inclusivity”.

Sanina, who met the King and Queen during a recent event in Liverpool, admitted she had previously watched Norton’s chat show to help her practise English.

Speaking about her co-hosts, she said: “They all are incredible, so talented and professional. We’ve already had some rehearsals and I may say that the ‘chemistry’ is so strong!

“We feel and support each other and have a great time together.

“I am lucky and proud to work with them all. I am such a big fan of Graham and his show by the way. I was studying English watching his show.”

Royal visit to Liverpool
Julia Sanina was among the presenters who recently met the King and Queen (Phil Noble/PA)

The singer last year sat on the professional jury to select Ukraine’s 2023 Eurovision entry alongside 2016 Eurovision winner Jamala and Taras Topolia from the band Antytila.

She said it was “right” the UK was hosting the contest on behalf of Ukraine.

“Unfortunately it’s still unsafe in Kyiv because of the war,” she said. “So we are very grateful that the UK is hosting with us.

“We do feel your support. And I think this synergy of two cultures will bring us an unforgettable show.”

The Eurovision semi-finals will be broadcast on BBC One on Tuesday and Thursday, with the grand final taking place on Saturday from 8pm.

