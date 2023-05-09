Support to Ukraine gives country ‘power’, former Eurovision winner says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Support to Ukraine gives country ‘power’, former Eurovision winner says

By Press Association
Liverpool is hosting the Eurovision Song Contest (PA)
Liverpool is hosting the Eurovision Song Contest (PA)

Support to Ukraine from Eurovision fans gives “power” to the country, a former winner has said.

Ruslana, who won for Ukraine at the 2004 song contest, appeared in an English National Opera Does Eurovision performance at the fan village at Liverpool’s Pier Head on Tuesday.

The singer, who lives in Kyiv, told the PA news agency: “It’s very difficult to tell you about the emotions I have inside.

“My heart is in Ukraine, my heartbeat vibration is in Ukraine all the time.

“Let’s help Ukraine to win. It’s very important.

“It doesn’t matter what you want to do or how, which way you will choose to do that.

“Send your vibration from the heart, this is the biggest power. It gives us a big power.”

She said Eurovision was a chance to meet new friends and be inspired by music.

“It’s only about positive emotions, it’s all about optimistic lifestyle,” she said.

“It’s all about music, all the time, every year, every moment. I’m so happy that Eurovision is today in Liverpool.”

Former Eurovision winner Ruslana
Former Eurovision winner Ruslana (PA)

Ruslana, 49, said the performance with the English National Opera was a “dream” and a “unique” performance.

Tenor Russell Watson was also on the bill for the event, part of the EuroFestival programme of cultural events.

He said: “It’s a great opportunity to get back out with 15,000 people in the audience and a huge orchestra, who I have to say are one of the best I’ve worked with for a long time.

“I think opera and Eurovision is a great merger.

“I think it’s safe to say that Eurovision has a strong connection with classical music. It makes perfect sense really.”

The 56-year-old said he had been surprised by the scale of the song contest.

He said: “Having seen it on television, you just see it as this event where it’s one day and a group of people come along and have a singing competition and at the end of the night the winner’s announced, but it’s much more than that.

“Seeing that and seeing the infrastructure of how it all works and just how much effort and time goes into it, I mean this is massive.

“It’s a great thing for Liverpool as well.

“I mean, I’m from Manchester, but this is a perfect location for it.

“Look at it out there, it’s just incredible, the architecture, everything about it.

“It’s a great location and Liverpool have done Eurovision proud I think.”

