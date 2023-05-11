Danish TikTok star Reiley first on stage during Eurovision’s second semi-final

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Danish singer Reiley has kicked off the second semi-final of Eurovision with a dazzling performance of his slick pop tune Breaking My Heart.

The 25-year-old was first on stage during the second of the knock-out shows at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool this week.

Like Sam Ryder before him, Reiley goes into the contest with millions of followers on social media platform TikTok, potentially offering a boost to his chances.

Kicking off tonight's show with our head in the candyfloss clouds, thanks to Denmark's Reiley 🇩🇰 #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/4mpIYpEqDM — Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) May 11, 2023

Sixteen countries will compete for the 10 remaining spots in Saturday night’s grand final.

According to the bookmakers, none of the favourites is performing tonight but a number of eye-catching acts are still set to feature.

Second on stage was Armenia’s Brunette with her emotive song about a lover she is yet to meet, titled Future Lover, which ended with a powerful dance routine.

She is part of girl group En Aghjiknery (ThoseGirlz) and also has a large social media following.

Belgium with Gustaph performed Because Of You, a house music-flavoured dance track featuring euphoric piano stabs.

Wearing parachute pants and a wide-brimmed white hat, the vocalist was joined by backing singers with pink fans and a dancer performing a vogueing routine.

And when the world got you going crazy…Gustaph brings the party! 🇧🇪 #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/XAddxS40NM — Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) May 11, 2023

There was also a surprise appearance from pop group Scooch, who competed for the UK in 2007 with Flying The Flag (For You) but came 22nd with only 19 points.

The group, known for their camp style, were seen dressed in flight attendant outfits handing out voting cards to the audience.

There was also a strong performance from Iceland’s Dilja with the driving drum and bass track Power.

Polish pop singer Blanka made an impact with her track Solo, a summery tune with a catchy hook reminiscent of Ariana Grande’s music.

Unlike on Tuesday, UK viewers are able to vote during this semi-final.

Strap in for two hours of #Eurovision joy – here’s tonight’s running order: 🇩🇰 Denmark 🇦🇲 Armenia 🇷🇴 Romania🇪🇪 Estonia🇧🇪 Belgium🇨🇾 Cyprus🇮🇸 Iceland🇬🇷 Greece🇵🇱 Poland🇸🇮 Slovenia🇬🇪 Georgia🇸🇲 San Marino🇦🇹 Austria🇦🇱 Albania 🇱🇹 Lithuania🇦🇺 Australia — Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) May 11, 2023

For the second time this week, the auditorium was filled with Ukrainian flags flying alongside those from other countries competing for the prize.

Hosts Alesha Dixon, Hannah Waddingham and Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina were also back on stage after making their debut as a presenting trio on Tuesday night.

Not visible during the TV broadcast will be the rapid work of the stage production team who have around 60 seconds to change the sets between songs.