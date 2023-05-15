Lorraine Kelly announces her debut novel

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lorraine Kelly has announced her debut novel, which is due to be published next year.

The ITV presenter, 63, said she had always wanted to write fiction and had felt that it was now the “right time” to do so.

Titled The Island Swimmer, the book is due to be published on February 15 2024, by Orion Publishing.

A wee bit of news – been wanting to do this for ages! Tougher but even more enjoyable than I thought. Hope you will like it. pic.twitter.com/bDLx3S1Ktc — Lorraine (@reallorraine) May 15, 2023

Kelly shared the news in a video announcement on Monday.

“I’m really delighted to share with you the news of my debut novel,” she said.

“I’ve had such a brilliant time doing this. It’s something that I’ve always wanted to do. I always wanted to write fiction.

“And I just felt that this was the right time.”

The Island Swimmer tells the story of Evie, a woman who returns to Orkney after years away and struggles to reconnect with her family and community.

We are thrilled to announce the news that we'll be publishing the debut novel from @reallorraine next February! #TheIslandSwimmer is available now for pre-order from @Waterstones, and we can't wait for you to fall in love. https://t.co/LHM8sMkoPn pic.twitter.com/yj2ZdVUREz — Orion Publishing (@orionbooks) May 15, 2023

She finds herself taken in by a group of cold-water swimmers, a pastime that Kelly enjoys.

“I wanted to bring my passion for that to the story as well, and really hope that you enjoy reading the book as much as I enjoyed writing it,” she said.

Kelly said the novel was inspired by her love of the Orkney Islands, which is “very much at the heart of the story”.

The Island Swimmer is available for pre-order online now.