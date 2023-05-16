Hollyoaks’ Stephanie Davis to join Coronation Street cast for heated storyline

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hollyoaks star Stephanie Davis will be swapping the village for the cobbles as she joins the cast of Coronation Street this summer.

The 30-year-old actress, best known for playing Sinead O’Connor in the Channel 4 soap, has been cast as Courtney Vance in the long-running ITV show for a heated affair storyline.

She will play the glamorous wife of Darren, who will be portrayed by fellow newcomer Ryan Early, who previously starred as Helen Archer’s love interest Lee Bryce in the BBC radio drama The Archers.

Stephanie Davis (Yui Mok/PA)

Temperatures will rise in Weatherfield when Darren spends time working as one of Dev Alahan’s business associates while Courtney begins to pursue a fling with Dev’s son Aadi Alahan.

The complicated situation will see Aadi soon caught up in a web of deceit as Courtney orchestrates reasons for the pair to meet up behind Dev and Darren’s backs.

Davis said: “I am absolutely delighted to be joining the cast of Coronation Street, playing the part of Courtney Vance.

“Growing up I have always watched and loved the show, so to be part of the biggest TV soap in Britain, which is in the hearts and homes of so many people, is an honour.”

Ryan Early (ITV/PA)

Early added that he was “thrilled” to be playing Darren on the ITV programme, which he described as the “most iconic soap”.

“I grew up watching the show with my grandmother so to walk on the cobbles is such an honour,” he added.

Davis and Early start filming this week and will appear on screens in July.

Coronation Street producer Iain MacLeod said: “In Stephanie and Ryan, we have cast two fantastic actors as the catalyst for this fun, fiery storyline.

“Aadi will quickly find himself way out of his depth as he risks everything for Courtney.

“And while it is the best time he’s ever had in his life, he stands to end up in a whole heap of trouble!”