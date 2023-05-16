Hollyoaks’ Stephanie Davis to join Coronation Street cast for heated storyline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Hollyoaks’ Stephanie Davis to join Coronation Street cast for heated storyline

By Press Association
Stephanie Davis (Lindsey Parnaby/PA)
Stephanie Davis (Lindsey Parnaby/PA)

Hollyoaks star Stephanie Davis will be swapping the village for the cobbles as she joins the cast of Coronation Street this summer.

The 30-year-old actress, best known for playing Sinead O’Connor in the Channel 4 soap, has been cast as Courtney Vance in the long-running ITV show for a heated affair storyline.

She will play the glamorous wife of Darren, who will be portrayed by fellow newcomer Ryan Early, who previously starred as Helen Archer’s love interest Lee Bryce in the BBC radio drama The Archers.

National Television Awards 2015 – Arrivals – London
Stephanie Davis (Yui Mok/PA)

Temperatures will rise in Weatherfield when Darren spends time working as one of Dev Alahan’s business associates while Courtney begins to pursue a fling with Dev’s son Aadi Alahan.

The complicated situation will see Aadi soon caught up in a web of deceit as Courtney orchestrates reasons for the pair to meet up behind Dev and Darren’s backs.

Davis said: “I am absolutely delighted to be joining the cast of Coronation Street, playing the part of Courtney Vance.

“Growing up I have always watched and loved the show, so to be part of the biggest TV soap in Britain, which is in the hearts and homes of so many people, is an honour.”

Ryan Early (ITV/PA)

Early added that he was “thrilled” to be playing Darren on the ITV programme, which he described as the “most iconic soap”.

“I grew up watching the show with my grandmother so to walk on the cobbles is such an honour,” he added.

Davis and Early start filming this week and will appear on screens in July.

Coronation Street producer Iain MacLeod said: “In Stephanie and Ryan, we have cast two fantastic actors as the catalyst for this fun, fiery storyline.

“Aadi will quickly find himself way out of his depth as he risks everything for Courtney.

“And while it is the best time he’s ever had in his life, he stands to end up in a whole heap of trouble!”

