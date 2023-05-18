Tommy Fury discusses pressures on young men to be masculine due to social media

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tommy Fury discusses pressures on young men to be masculine due to social media

By Press Association
Tommy Fury (Nick Potts/PA)
Tommy Fury (Nick Potts/PA)

Tommy Fury has said he feels pressure to keep up a masculine persona outside the boxing ring due to social media during the all-male takeover of Loose Women.

The professional fighter, 24, discussed current attitudes on what it means to be “manly” on the special episode, dubbed Loose Men, alongside host Vernon Kay, musician and actor Martin Kemp and The Chase’s Paul Sinha.

The panel also discussed fatherhood, erectile dysfunction, going commando and male grooming during the episode which coincides with Mental Health Awareness Week.

Asked whether he feels there is pressure to be masculine in his day-to-day life, Fury said: “Yeah definitely. Obviously, with what I do, it’s the most masculine (type sport) so you can’t be showing any form of weakness.

“There is still a pressure because there’s that much influence out there with social media.

“There’s all different types of what man you should be and I see people who aren’t boxers, who don’t do masculine things, they feel a pressure to do them things when they shouldn’t.”

Kemp said he was glad he grew up during the 1980s when “everything went”.

“I was going to the clubs seeing those New Romantic days when boys were kissing boys, girls were kissing girls, people cross-dressing, but everything went and it was completely fluid and it was really beautiful,” he recalled.

“And I’m really pleased I grew up like that and I passed that vibe down to my kids.

“I think as well nowadays, to me a masculine man is a man who is in touch with his feminine side.”

National Television Awards 2021 – London
Martin Kemp (Ian West/PA)

Former doctor and comedian Sinha reflected on how he adopted a more masculine persona as he did not want to come out as gay initially.

“I could be as masculine or feminine as I liked as long as I became a doctor, that was the only important thing,” he said.

“So I didn’t feel pressure to be masculine based on my background or upbringing, but based on the fact that I was trying to be in the closet for as long as possible and not give the game away that I was gay. So I wasn’t laddish for the capital L but I was blokeish.”

Elsewhere in the episode, the panellists discussed their personal relationships, with Fury revealing he plans to propose to his girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague “soon”.

The boxer, who met Hague on the fifth series of Love Island, said: “I’ve had it in the ear for the past two years I think.

“My actual plan was to do it a lot sooner but obviously being a boxer, when you’re in a training camp you’ve got to completely shut yourself off, you want to just focus on the fight so I can’t be going in and everywhere proposing.

“So I’m going to do it soon guys, honestly, I really am.”

National Television Awards 2020 – Arrivals – London
Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague (Ian West/PA)

Reflecting on life together with their new baby girl Bambi, he added: “I feel as a fighter, having a baby just gives me more motivation, something to fight for when times get tough, she’s what I’m fighting for now so it’s definitely spurred me on.”

Kemp also explained that his wife, singer Shirlie Kemp, went through a “really tough time” at the beginning of their relationship as she discovered she may not be able to have children due to endometriosis.

However, he revealed that she got pregnant the night they got married after their ceremony in St Lucia.

The couple have two children, a daughter Harley and son Roman, who hosts a radio show on Capital FM.

Kay, who recently took over the mid-morning weekday BBC Radio 2 slot, has previously led two editions of Loose Men to celebrate International Men’s Day and Mental Health Awareness Week.

