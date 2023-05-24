Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Una Healy relieved to share ‘the truth’ about throuple relationship

By Press Association
Una Healy (Steve Parsons/PA)
Una Healy (Steve Parsons/PA)

Una Healy has announced she “wasn’t in a throuple” following rumours she shared a three-way relationship with former heavyweight champion David Haye and model Sian Osborne.

The Saturdays star, 41, said she has been “trolled to death” after images surfaced of the trio on holiday in Morocco at the beginning of 2023, and has now claimed she was only in a casual relationship with Haye and she “wasn’t romantic” with Osborne.

She told Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally on their podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me: “I did meet her, really nice girl, I didn’t get to know her very well, it wasn’t a throuple.”

She continued: “The T word, I had to Google it myself because I’d never heard it, I was like what is this. Why am I being called this name that I have never heard of, I don’t know what it is.”

Healy explained she first met Haye on a dating app last summer, where he said he had just broken up with his girlfriend but confirmed he doesn’t “believe that the traditional relationship exists anymore”.

She described herself as a “monogamous person” and knew Haye wasn’t “husband material” but following her divorce from Ben Foden said she was having a “bit of fun” and agreed it was a casual relationship.

Healy said Haye had requested she meet Osborne as the pair were “very special” to him and Healy said she “wasn’t fond of the idea” but thought being pictured together as a trio would ensure people didn’t believe Haye was cheating on Osborne with her.

She described Haye as being both of their boyfriends until she returned to Ireland in January when she “unsubscribed” to the relationship with Haye, re-iterating that Osborne was “not my girlfriend”.

“I really enjoyed my relationship with him, he is actually a really nice guy, he was very kind to me, very honest, but it run it’s course and I have been single every since,” she said.

“I don’t want to be part of a three-way relationship.”

The Irish singer said she feels “relieved” to share her side of the story, saying: “I’m actually getting to say the truth from the horse’s mouth, it’s not rumours, it’s the truth.”

She added: “I’m a monogamous person, hopefully I will settle down again one day with a nice monogamous man.”

