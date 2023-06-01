Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Julian Clary and Sue Perkins among line-up taking on Taskmaster challenges

By Press Association
Julian Clary (Suzan Moore/PA)
Julian Clary (Suzan Moore/PA)

Julian Clary and Sue Perkins are among the comedians taking on the latest series of Taskmaster.

The comedy gameshow, which airs on Channel 4, sees five celebrities compete in a series of bizarre challenges presented to them by the Taskmaster Greg Davies.

Presenter, writer and comedian Perkins, who previously hosted The Great British Bake Off along with Mel Giedroyc, and comedian, actor and author Clary are hoping to be crowned Taskmaster champion.

The 16th series of the Bafta-winning show will also see the appearances of Meet The Richardsons actress and stand-up comedian Lucy Beaumont, Australian stand-up comedian Sam Campbell and Enola Holmes actress Susan Wokoma.

Bafta Television Awards 2023
Jon Richardson and his wife Lucy Beaumont (Yui Mok/PA)

The original version was created by comedian and musician Alex Horne as a live show for the 2010 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Horne, who takes on the role of an assistant in the show to The Inbetweeners actor Davies, has seen Ed Gamble, Kerry Godliman, Liza Tarbuck, Lou Sanders and Richard Herring become champions.

It had first aired on UKTV’s Dave in 2015 before moving to Channel 4 in 2019.

Last month, comedians Rose Matafeo, who acted in New Zealand comedy sketch show Funny Girls, and Mike Wozniak, known for Man Down which also stars Davies, were announced as the hosts of Channel 4’s new Junior Taskmaster.

The new series will see five young people aged nine to 11 take on a series of bizarre challenges designed to “encourage and inspire wile, wit, creativity and athleticism”.

A date for the 16th series of Taskmaster is yet to be confirmed.

