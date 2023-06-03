Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
In Pictures: TV stars arrive for the British Soap Awards 2023

By Press Association
Chelsee Healey and Jennifer Metcalfe (right) attend the British Soap Awards 2023 at The Lowry Theatre in Salford (Danny Lawson/PA)
Chelsee Healey and Jennifer Metcalfe (right) attend the British Soap Awards 2023 at The Lowry Theatre in Salford (Danny Lawson/PA)

Stars of the small screen have begun to arrive for the British Soap Awards 2023, the biggest night of the year in the soap opera calendar.

The red carpet was awash with glamorous dresses and stylish suits as famous faces including Hollyoaks favourites Owen Warner, Chelsee Healey, Jennifer Metcalfe and Jorgie Porter, Coronation Street star Mollie Gallagher and EastEnders’ Scott Maslen and Bobby Brazier.

British Soap Awards 2023 – Salford
Owen Warner attends the British Soap Awards 2023 at The Lowry Theatre in Salford (Danny Lawson/PA)
British Soap Awards 2023 – Salford
Jorgie Porter attends the British Soap Awards 2023 at The Lowry Theatre in Salford (Danny Lawson/PA)
British Soap Awards 2023 – Salford
Mollie Gallagher attends the British Soap Awards 2023 at The Lowry Theatre in Salford (Danny Lawson/PA)
British Soap Awards 2023 – Salford
James Farrar and Scott Maslen (right) attend the British Soap Awards 2023 at The Lowry Theatre in Salford (Danny Lawson/PA)
British Soap Awards 2023 – Salford
Bobby Brazier attends the British Soap Awards 2023 at The Lowry Theatre in Salford (Danny Lawson/PA)
British Soap Awards 2023 – Salford
Malique Thompson-Dwyer attends the British Soap Awards 2023 at The Lowry Theatre in Salford (Danny Lawson/PA)
British Soap Awards 2023 – Salford
Chelsee Healey and Jennifer Metcalfe (right) attend the British Soap Awards 2023 at The Lowry Theatre in Salford (Danny Lawson/PA)
British Soap Awards 2023 – Salford
Cait Fitton attends the British Soap Awards 2023 at The Lowry Theatre in Salford (Danny Lawson/PA)
British Soap Awards 2023 – Salford
Peter Gunn attends the British Soap Awards 2023 at The Lowry Theatre in Salford (Danny Lawson/PA)
British Soap Awards 2023 – Salford
Bill Fellows attends the British Soap Awards 2023 at The Lowry Theatre in Salford (Danny Lawson/PA)
British Soap Awards 2023 – Salford
Ross McLaren and Hannah McIver attend the British Soap Awards 2023 at The Lowry Theatre in Salford (Danny Lawson/PA)
British Soap Awards 2023 – Salford
Dex Lee and Miriam-Teak Lee attend the British Soap Awards 2023 at The Lowry Theatre in Salford (Danny Lawson/PA)

