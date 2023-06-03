Ryan Reynolds at FA Cup final as Wrexham’s Paul Mullin named top scorer

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hollywood actor and football chairman Ryan Reynolds was at the FA Cup final on Saturday with Paul Mullin, as the star Wrexham striker picked up the top scorer award in this season’s competition.

Reynolds sat with the 28-year-old striker in the stands at Wembley as they watched Manchester City defeat Manchester United 2-1 in the showpiece before Mullin was presented with a golden trophy.

Mullin scored nine goals in this year’s competition, four more than Manchester City’s Riyadh Mahrez – who was unable to add to his tally in City’s victory and thus confirmed the Wrexham striker’s award.

Thank you @ManUtd for the hospitality at the #FACupFinalSee you in San Diego July 26th pic.twitter.com/Dtv9rqYz8A — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) June 3, 2023

Reynolds, who bought Welsh football club Wrexham AFC in November 2020 with fellow actor Rob McElhenney, shared photographs of himself in the stands and stood alongside Mullin with his trophy.

The 46-year-old Deadpool star tweeted: “Thank you (Manchester United) for the hospitality at the #FACupFinal.

“See you in San Diego July 26th.”

Introducing the Emirates FA Cup Top Goalscorer, Paul Mullin 👏 🔴⚪ #WxmAFC pic.twitter.com/n6yvxAyGAw — Wrexham AFC (@Wrexham_AFC) June 3, 2023

Wrexham will face United in a friendly in July in California.

Mullin recorded his nine-goal tally as the club reached the fourth round of this season’s tournament before being knocked out by Sheffield United in a replay.