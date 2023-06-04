The 1975’s Matty Healy kisses crowd safety worker mid-performance in Denmark

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

The 1975’s Matty Healy kisses crowd safety worker mid-performance in Denmark

By Press Association
Matty Healy kissed a man in a hi-vis jacket mid-performance in Denmark on Friday (@EmChrisL/Twitter)
Matty Healy kissed a man in a hi-vis jacket mid-performance in Denmark on Friday (@EmChrisL/Twitter)

The 1975’s Matty Healy has kissed a crowd safety worker mid-performance while singing in Denmark, in a moment met with “screaming and cheering” from fans.

Footage shared on social media showed the frontman leaning over to kiss the male festival worker as he knelt at the side of the stage while singing his band’s 2013 hit Robbers at the NorthSide Festival in Aarhus.

Wearing a high-visibility jacket with the words “crowd safety” on it, the staff member responded to Healy with a smile before kissing him on the neck as the singer pulled him in for a hug a few moments later.

“Legend,” Healy told the crowd on Friday evening.

It has been a tradition for Healy to kiss a fan while performing Robbers, as explained by Emilie Christine who filmed the intimate moment.

“Matty has for a long time been kissing fans from the crowd during the song, but since it has been a while since he last did it, it came as a surprise to most I think,” the 22-year-old, who lives in Aarhus, told the PA news agency.

“The crowd was screaming and cheering because it’s such an iconic part of the performance.”

Emilie Christine, pictured with the set list from Friday’s show, filmed the moment Healy shared a kiss with a festival worker (Emilie Christine/PA)

A “huge, huge” 1975 fan, Emilie saw the 1975 for the first time in January in London and will be attending another gig next month from the band, who formed in Wilmslow, Cheshire in 2002.

“I don’t think the kiss adds or takes from their performance necessarily,” Ms Christine added.

“It’s cool and fun when it does happen but they are just as interesting, entertaining and important without it.”

After the show Ms Christine pictured herself with the set list from the 1975 performance which she was “lucky enough” to acquire.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]