Rod Stewart wants to ‘leave rock ‘n’ roll behind’ with switch into swing music

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Rod Stewart wants to ‘leave rock ‘n’ roll behind’ with switch into swing music

By Press Association
Sir Rod Stewart on BBC Breakfast (BBC/PA)
Sir Rod Stewart on BBC Breakfast (BBC/PA)

Sir Rod Stewart said he wants to “leave all the rock ‘n’ roll stuff behind” and is looking forward to moving in a different direction with his music.

The singer-songwriter, who has had six number one hits in the UK charts including Baby Jane and Maggie May, has recorded swing tracks with pianist and TV host Jools Holland for their upcoming new album.

It will be released next year, following Sir Rod’s UK summer tour which kicks off in Home Park Stadium in Plymouth on June 24 with support act Boy George and Culture Club.

In a pre-recorded interview on BBC Breakfast, broadcaster Charlie Stayt said “rockstars are performing into incredible ages now”.

Sir Rod, 78, said: “I am actually stopping. I’m not retiring but I want to move on to… I had great success with The Great American Songbook and I’ve just done a swing album with Jools Holland, which is going to come out next year so I want to go in that direction.

“So I just want to leave all the rock ‘n’ roll stuff behind, for a while maybe… Everything has to come to an end sooner or later.”

Sir Rod agreed he was in a “good place” with his future plans.

He added: “I’m really looking forward to doing something else, especially singing with Jools’ band, it borders on rock ‘n’ roll anyway, it’s just not Maggie May and Do Ya Think I’m Sexy?.”

Sir Rod Stewart and Boy George on BBC Breakfast
Sir Rod Stewart and Boy George on BBC Breakfast (BBC/PA)

The summer tour dates, part of Sir Rod’s Global Hits Tour, will see him perform at the Badminton Estate in Bristol, which is hosting a live event for the first time, and also revisit Seat Unique Riverside in Durham and Sewell Group Craven Park in Hull.

It will culminate in two shows at Edinburgh Castle on July 6 and 7, which is Sir Rod’s first performance at the historic site for 13 years.

Sir Rod said he and Boy George, whose real name is George O’Dowd, will “try and do a song together”.

“He’s going to come out and do Sailing with me and I’m going to do Karma Chameleon,” he said.

Boy George joked: “I’m going to come out dressed as a sailor.”

Boy George on BBC Breakfast
Boy George on BBC Breakfast (BBC/PA)

He added: “I’m going to be outrageous, (The) Killing Of Georgie is one of my favourites… I’d love to sing that with you.”

Talking about the resonance of the song for him, Boy George added: “My mum bought it for me when I was a kid and she put it in my sock drawer in a brown paper bag to let me know she knew what was going on.

“She used to say I was highly strung and theatrical so it was her way of saying ‘I know what you are, I love you, here’s a great song’. And of course I love that song, it’s a very powerful song.”

Sir Rod said he was “of course” a fan of Culture Club.

“He (Boy George) just broke down so many barriers when he came along, the way he was dressed, the hats, the everything, brilliant,” he said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]