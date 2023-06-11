Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Naomi Watts announces marriage to fellow actor Billy Crudup

By Press Association
Naomi Watts revealed she has married Billy Crudup (Doug Peters/PA)
Naomi Watts revealed she has married Billy Crudup (Doug Peters/PA)

British-born actress Naomi Watts has announced she has married American actor Billy Crudup.

The couple both starred in Netflix psychological thriller series Gypsy in 2017 as a husband and wife, prior to confirming their relationship.

Oscar-nominated Watts, known for Mulholland Drive, King Kong and The Impossible, wrote in an Instagram post on Saturday: “Hitched!” while also sharing emojis of a dove, knot and heart.

The 54-year-old The Watcher star also shared an image of her wearing a white lace dress with a bouquet of flowers.

Watchmen and Almost Famous star Crudup, 54, was also seen with his arms around her in a navy blue suit.

She later shared Instagram stories saying the flowers came from a deli and a picture with The Avengers actor Mark Ruffalo and her husband.

Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Coolidge, Olivia Wilde and Michelle Pfeiffer were among the celebrities offering their congratulations.

Alien: Covenant Premiere – London
Billy Crudup (Ian West/PA)

The White Lotus star Coolidge wrote: “Hooray!!! Just woke up to this !!!!! You two couldn’t look happier !!!XO.”

Watts’s former partner X-Men Origins: Wolverine star Liev Schreiber, with whom she shares two children, also wrote: “Congratulations!!! Gorgeous!!!”

Watts was also in a relationship with Heath Ledger, who died in January 2008 at the age of 28.

Crudup shares a child with Weeds actress Mary-Louise Parker.

They made their first appearance on the red carpet together in 2022, according to People, when they attended the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

