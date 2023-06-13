Trans artist trying to conceive among winners of Netflix documentary fund

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Trans artist trying to conceive among winners of Netflix documentary fund

By Press Association
Trans artist trying to conceive among winners of Netflix documentary fund (Hoda Davaine/Netflix/PA)
A transgender performance artist on a quest to start a family with his partner is among the winners of a career-boosting documentary talent fund led by Netflix.

As part of his film, Krishna Istha interviews hundreds of potential sperm donors live on stage.

Now in its second year, Netflix’s documentary talent fund champions filmmakers from England and Ireland, with five recipients of the £30,000 fund producing a short documentary.

The films, lasting between eight to 12 minutes, will be released on the Netflix YouTube channel.

Krishna Istha and Logan Rea (Hoda Davaine/Netflix/PA)

First Trimester follows London-based transgender performance artist Istha as he interviews sperm donors on stage, asking intimate and probing questions that range from political beliefs to philosophical perspectives.

Other winners of the fund include Reading-based filmmakers Anna Snowball and Abolfazl Talooni who pitched their project Iranian Yellow Pages.

Tucked away in Farsi publications sold on the streets of London are free advertisements, otherwise known as the “Iranian Yellow Pages”.

From former spies to puppeteers looking for love, the project documents the real lives of Iranians who have found a new home in London.

Dublin-based filmmakers Anna Rodgers and Zlata Filipovic also won funding for their documentary Two Mothers, which follows the story of Cathy and her surrogate Ivana.

After losing her baby late in pregnancy, Cathy found a Ukrainian surrogate who safely carried her twins in 2019.

Zlata Filipovic and Anna Rodgers (Hoda Davaine/Netflix/PA)

When the war in Ukraine broke out in 2022, Cathy brought Ivana and her three children to her hometown of rural Wicklow so that they could begin a new life together.

Other recipients include Caroline Williamson and Troi Lee with Turn Up The Bass, which tells Lee’s story as a deaf DJ and pioneer of the UK’s deaf rave scene.

Olivia Smart’s Black People Can’t Swim will see three people tackle their biggest fear.

Netflix said the fund has been created to “break down barriers of access for emerging filmmakers”, providing them with help from experts to realise their documentaries.

As part of the process the winners will undergo “bootcamp” training from specialists at Netflix who will coach and host workshops covering all aspects of production including legal, creative, HR, production and finance.

Anna Snowball and Abolfazl Talooni (Hoda Davaine/Netlfix/PA)

Kate Townsend, of Netflix’s documentary features team, said, “Last year’s fund was a huge success with filmmakers really making the most of the opportunity and springboarding to other projects and even Bafta nominations.

“We are thrilled today to announce our second year cohort who we are sure will also go on to supercharge their careers too.

“The five films we have selected to support, each offer a unique take on the theme of connection.

“From an amazing story about two mothers with a unique bond in Ireland, to uniting communities as part of the deaf rave scene in Hackney, we are very much looking forward to kicking off production on these documentaries and seeing what these filmmakers can achieve.”