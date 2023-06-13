Jodie Whittaker, Bella Ramsey and Tamara Lawrance appear in Time series two

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Jodie Whittaker, Bella Ramsey and Tamara Lawrance appear in Time series two

By Press Association
Bella Ramsey, Tamara Lawrance and Jodie Whittaker in the second series of Time (BBC/Sally Mais)
Bella Ramsey, Tamara Lawrance and Jodie Whittaker in the second series of Time (BBC/Sally Mais)

The BBC has released a first look at Jodie Whittaker, Tamara Lawrance and Bella Ramsey in the upcoming second series of the prison drama Time – this time looking at the lives of women behind bars.

The Last Of Us star Ramsey, 19, is pictured with her hair in a bun and arms crossed as she leans against a metal fence next to co-stars Lawrance, 29, and Whittaker, 40.

The trio don grey tracksuits and white t-shirts as they portray prisoners locked inside Carlingford Prison for women.

Kelsey, who is played by Ramsey, joins the prison on the same day as Lawrance’s character Abi and Orla, who is played by Whittaker in the three-part drama.

Newport Beach Film Festival UK Honours
Bella Ramsey stars as Kelsey in BBC drama Time (PA Wire)

Reprising her role from series one as prison chaplain Marie-Louise is Siobhan Finneran, whose credits include Happy Valley and Downton Abbey.

Further casting has been announced for the show and includes Bafta award-winner Sophie Willan, who has starred in Alma’s Not Normal and Still Open All Hours.

Also joining the cast for season two is Julie Graham, Alicia Forde, Lisa Millett, Faye McKeever, Kayla Meikle, Nicholas Nunn, Maimuna Memon, and James Corrigan, who starred in Adam Kay’s This Is Going To Hurt.

Award-winning drama Time was written by Jimmy McGovern and is a BBC Studios production which has received additional support from the Liverpool Film Office through its Liverpool City Region Production Fund.

New prison drama – BBC One
Stephen Graham as Eric McNally and Sean Bean as Mark Cobden in Time series one (Matt Squire/PA)

Ramsey rose to prominence in Game Of Thrones but has also appeared in The Last Of Us, His Dark Materials and Catherine Called Birdy.

Whittaker was cast in the role of Doctor Who in 2017, with an announcement last year that she would be replaced by Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa.

Lawrance appeared alongside Letitia Wright in 2022 film The Silent Twins and was also cast as Viola in the National Theatre’s 2017 production of Twelfth Night.

The first series of Time – set in a men’s prison and starring Sean Bean – aired in 2021 and was a hit for the BBC, winning the mini-series award last year at the Bafta TV Awards.

Actor Stephen Graham, who played Eric McNally in series one, accepted the award alongside others who had worked on the show.

Series two will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at a date to be announced.