Jodie Whittaker, Bella Ramsey and Tamara Lawrance appear in Time series two

The BBC has released a first look at Jodie Whittaker, Tamara Lawrance and Bella Ramsey in the upcoming second series of the prison drama Time – this time looking at the lives of women behind bars.

The Last Of Us star Ramsey, 19, is pictured with her hair in a bun and arms crossed as she leans against a metal fence next to co-stars Lawrance, 29, and Whittaker, 40.

The trio don grey tracksuits and white t-shirts as they portray prisoners locked inside Carlingford Prison for women.

Kelsey, who is played by Ramsey, joins the prison on the same day as Lawrance’s character Abi and Orla, who is played by Whittaker in the three-part drama.

Bella Ramsey stars as Kelsey in BBC drama Time (PA Wire)

Reprising her role from series one as prison chaplain Marie-Louise is Siobhan Finneran, whose credits include Happy Valley and Downton Abbey.

Further casting has been announced for the show and includes Bafta award-winner Sophie Willan, who has starred in Alma’s Not Normal and Still Open All Hours.

Also joining the cast for season two is Julie Graham, Alicia Forde, Lisa Millett, Faye McKeever, Kayla Meikle, Nicholas Nunn, Maimuna Memon, and James Corrigan, who starred in Adam Kay’s This Is Going To Hurt.

Award-winning drama Time was written by Jimmy McGovern and is a BBC Studios production which has received additional support from the Liverpool Film Office through its Liverpool City Region Production Fund.

Stephen Graham as Eric McNally and Sean Bean as Mark Cobden in Time series one (Matt Squire/PA)

Ramsey rose to prominence in Game Of Thrones but has also appeared in The Last Of Us, His Dark Materials and Catherine Called Birdy.

Whittaker was cast in the role of Doctor Who in 2017, with an announcement last year that she would be replaced by Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa.

Lawrance appeared alongside Letitia Wright in 2022 film The Silent Twins and was also cast as Viola in the National Theatre’s 2017 production of Twelfth Night.

The first series of Time – set in a men’s prison and starring Sean Bean – aired in 2021 and was a hit for the BBC, winning the mini-series award last year at the Bafta TV Awards.

Actor Stephen Graham, who played Eric McNally in series one, accepted the award alongside others who had worked on the show.

Series two will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at a date to be announced.