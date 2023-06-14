Emilia Clarke says she acted with ‘bonafide movie stars’ in new Marvel series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Emilia Clarke says she acted with ‘bonafide movie stars’ in new Marvel series

By Press Association
Emilia Clarke says she acted with ‘bonafide movie stars’ in new Marvel series (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Emilia Clarke said appearing alongside “legitimate, bonafide movie stars” in new Marvel TV series Secret Invasion had been “a true privilege”.

The Game Of Thrones star said she had been attracted to the project by the prospect of appearing alongside Samuel L Jackson, Olivia Colman and Ben Mendelsohn.

The new spin-off series sees Jackson reprise his role of S.H.I.E.L.D boss Nick Fury, who goes into battle once again to face off a clandestine Earth invasion by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls.

Mendelsohn also returns to the franchise as the Skrull leader Talos, as does Canadian actress Cobie Smulders – who plays Maria Hill.

LA Special Screening of “Secret Invasion”
Samuel L. Jackson arrives at the premiere of Secret Invasion  at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

British stars Colman and Clarke make their debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), playing special agent Sonya Falsworth and G’iah, respectively.

Speaking to the PA news agency at the Los Angeles premiere of Secret Invasion on Tuesday, Clarke said: “I can’t believe I’m here, it feels absolutely amazing.

“Getting to work with this cast was a true privilege, getting to watch people who I admire so much who are legitimate, bonafide movie stars – it was wonderful.”

Asked what had attracted her to the project, she replied quickly: “Olivia Colman, Sam Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Marvel – done.”

The actress said the new series was “very grounded” and that there was “urgency” to the show that would keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

LA Special Screening of “Secret Invasion”
Cobie Smulders arrives at the premiere of Secret Invasion at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

“There’s something very modern about this approach because the core of the show has a very timely message,” she told PA.
“And sometimes we need a fantastical, magical realism world to be able to access those kinds of thoughts without preaching or being overly political.

“The audience will have a good time with it, but there’s an urgency to this show that kind of keeps you on the edge of your seat – it’s new but it’s Marvel-ified.”

Clarke said that viewers would see her in a role unlike those she had previously played, who was “intense and brooding,” but added that she was “not a badass in real life at all”.

She was joined at the red carpet event by her co stars, Jackson, Mendelsohn and Colman.

Secret Invasion arrives exclusively on Disney+ on June 21.