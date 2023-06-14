Diana The Musical heading to London with Denise Welch in role of the late Queen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Diana The Musical heading to London with Denise Welch in role of the late Queen

By Press Association
Denise Welch will return to the theatre to play the late Queen Elizabeth in Diana: The Musical (Ian West/PA)
Denise Welch will return to the theatre to play the late Queen Elizabeth in Diana: The Musical (Ian West/PA)

Diana: The Musical is headed to the West End and will star Loose Women panellist Denise Welch as Queen Elizabeth II.

Opening on Monday December 4, the Broadway production chronicling the life of Diana, Princess of Wales, will be staged at the Eventim Apollo in London.

Diana will be played by actress Kerry Ellis, who is best known as the first British actress to take on the lead role of Elphaba in Wicked.

Maiya Quansah-Breed, who was nominated for an Olivier in her role as Catherine Parr in the musical Six, will also play Diana, starring as a 19-year-old version of the princess.

Waterloo Road star Welch, who is mother to The 1975 frontman Matty Healy, makes a return to the theatre in her role as the late Queen, having previously starred in the 2018 Calendar Girls UK Tour.

Detailing Diana’s life in the limelight, the musical will feature 80s inspired show tunes with music from Bon Jovi keyboard player David Bryan and lyrics by Joe DiPietro – the team behind the Tony Award-winning musical Memphis.

Audiences will watch as a fictional Diana reflects on her past, including her relationship to the Prince of Wales, as she signs her divorce papers in search of a new life.

The musical was first staged at Broadway’s Longacre Theatre in 2021, with actress Jeanna de Waal in the lead role.

Diana inquest
The life of Princess Diana takes centre stage in a new original musical starring Kerry Ellis, Maiya Quansah-Breed and Denise Welch (PA Archive/ Stefan Rousseau)

In 2020, the opening of the show was delayed due to Covid restrictions and cast and crew filmed for an empty audience, with streaming platform Netflix launching the production online.

Slated to open in December, the West End version of Diana: The Musical will be audiences’ first time watching live in the UK.

Diana was born Diana Frances Spencer in 1961 and was married to the former Prince of Wales until 1996 when they reached a divorce agreement.

Pursued by the paparazzi in Paris a year later, Diana died in a car crash, aged 36.

Her life and story features in The Crown, a fictional Netflix drama about the Royal Family.

Many other programmes and films have been made about Diana, including the 2021 film, Spencer, which stars Twilight actress Kristen Stewart.

