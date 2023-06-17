Katie Piper reveals sadness over women with babies getting jailed ‘to feel safe’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Katie Piper reveals sadness over women with babies getting jailed ‘to feel safe’

By Press Association
Katie Piper (Ian West/PA)
Katie Piper (Ian West/PA)

Katie Piper has spoken about her new real-life documentary show where she visits mothers who felt they had to become “incarcerated to feel safe” and look after their babies.

In UKTV’s Katie Piper’s Jailhouse Mums, the 39-year-old presenter meets female prisoners across different locations in the United States as they go through pregnancy and begin serving time.

Across six months, she filmed five episodes about motherhood in prisons in places such as Chicago and America’s southern states where in some areas women and children live together behind bars.

Piper told the PA news agency: “In every single place, there was one consistency, and that was that the victim was always the child and research shows that if you have a weak connection with your mother, or it becomes fractured in some way, in those first two to three years of childhood, you are statistically more likely to end up in prison yourself.

“And that was what I met. I met people that were just trapped in this cycle, and they didn’t want to be there but it had become their normal and I started to compare my own life, my childhood – my normal was certainty, stability, love, affection.

“I mean, my adult years were slightly more chaotic, and more difficult because of my own personal traumas that I’ve had, but to see people that felt comfortable around pain, struggle, abuse, was really quite sad and some people, by their own admission, were glad to be in prison.

“Some people said this saved me.”

Piper also said the difference between her and these women is that when she “unravelled” there was support from her loved ones to “pick” her up.

The Loose Women star said she also met women who felt “relieved” as their other chances at motherhood had been “destroyed” by drugs, homelessness and abusive partners.

Piper, who competed on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018, added that seeing women caring for their babies in jail seemed more “nurturing” and made it “almost quite a happy place”.

She said: “I felt so sad that for some women, they had to get incarcerated to feel safe.”

Piper said her experience volunteering at a women’s prison in the UK, where she has done workshops and confidence seminars, inspired her to look at America which has a “varied” legal system across different states.

She also said viewers will hear stories of families being incarcerated together as well as things that will “shock, sadden and inspire”.

Virgin BAFTA TV Awards 2022 – London
Katie Piper (Ian West/PA)

Piper also said: “A lot of the conditions I saw were inhumane and that was hard to see because people sometimes do have to go to prison.”

She added that she “didn’t expect to see heavily pregnant women sleeping on iron metal bunk beds with no mattress (and) no cover”.

“I certainly didn’t understand what giving birth looks like when you were incarcerated,” she said.

“I met women that went full-term into their pregnancy, and then left in shackles to go to a nearby hospital to give birth with a male prison officer witnessing that birth, but no family members allowed.”

She added that after the birth, 24 hours later, some women claim they would return to their cell with “leaking breasts or a sanitary towel” and have to wait more than a week to make a phone call to get news about their baby.

Piper said: “I think what my project showed me is that in (the) majority of cases the best place for a child is with its natural mother… Overall, I really hope that this helps humanise the women that I’ve filmed with.”

Katie Piper’s Jailhouse Mums begins on Wednesday at 10pm on free-to-air entertainment channel W and will also be available on UKTV Play.

More from The Courier

ACME Comis Con at the Caird Hall. .All Images by: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Best pictures from ACME Dundee Comic Con 2023
Dunfermline Bus Station. Image: Stock.
Male youth arrested after 'teenage brawl' in Dunfermline
Reform Street . Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Teenager taken to hospital after serious assault in Dundee city centre
Firefighters were called to Ashmore Street, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Firefighters tackle 'deliberate' blaze near Dundee playpark
The fatal crash happened on the B965 Friockheim to Arbroath Road. Image: Supplied.
Female cyclist dies in hospital after Angus crash
Courier News - Fife - Craig Smith - Ceres Highland Games - CR0010929 - Ceres - Picture Shows: Backhold Wrestling competitors wrestle to get each other on their back to gain winning points - Saturday 29th June 2019 - Steve Brown / DCT Media
LESLEY HART: Actors are no armchair experts - so I got stuck into Highland…
Dundee Sheriff Court.
Man jailed over theft of £1.2k Gucci 'nappy' bag in Broughty Ferry
Morgan Academy Prom at Invercarse Hotel, Dundee with all pupils and teachers. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Proms in pictures: Morgan Academy Class of 2023
A close up photograph of The Midwife's Child author Amanda Lees. Amanda is smiling broadly.
The Midwife's Child: How a Scottish commando's love story inspired a Second World War…
Owner, Khalid Mirza outside his store. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Dundee shopkeeper ready to bow out after 40 years' service